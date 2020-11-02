Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.    NOVA   CA66980V1067

NOVA MENTIS LIFE SCIENCE CORP.

(NOVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nova Mentis Life Science : Signs Amalgamation Agreement to Acquire 100% of Pilz BioScience Corp.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 09:10am EST
November 2, 2020 6:00 amPublished by adfsdhrrfvvh

Vancouver, British Columbia - November 2, 2020 - Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CSE: NOVA) (FSE: HN3Q) (OTCPK: LIBFF) ('NOVA' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated October 9, 2020, it has entered into a definitive amalgamation agreement, (the 'Definitive Agreement') with Pilz Bioscience Corp. ('Pilz') and 1271642 B.C. Ltd. ('Nova Subco'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Pilz (the 'Transaction'). The Definitive Agreement replaces the letter of intent between the Company and Pilz with respect to the Transaction, which was announced on October 9, 2020.

Pilz is a research driven biotechnology company that aims to develop medicinal psychedelics for neuroinflammatory conditions with a significant cognitive component and high unmet therapeutic needs. Pilz's focus is on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), and its initial research has centred on developing a unique and proprietary system for diagnosing and treating ASD, with first-in-class psilocybin-based therapeutics.

The Pilz research and development program is led by the distinguished Dr. Marvin S. Hausman MD. Dr. Hausman is an Immunologist and Board-Certified Urological Surgeon with more than 30 years of drug research and development experience with various pharmaceutical companies, including Bristol-Myers International, Mead-Johnson Pharmaceutical Co., E.R. Squibb, Medco Research, and Axonyx.

Dr. Hausman is well-supported in his research efforts at Pilz, by Dr. Julia Perederiy, an established research neuroscientist, and Dr. Viviana Trezza, Head of Pharmacology, Roma Tre University, Rome, Italy. The goal of both scientists is to investigate the brain mechanisms underlying functional and dysfunctional socio-emotional behavior, especially in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

The Transaction
In accordance with the terms of the Definitive Agreement, the Transaction will be effected by way of a 'three-cornered' amalgamation (the 'Amalgamation'), in which: (a) Nova Subco will amalgamate with Pilz to form an amalgamated company ('Amalco'); (b) all issued and outstanding shares of Pilz will be exchanged for common shares of the Company on a 1:1 basis; and (c) Amalco will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and shall be renamed Pilz Bioscience Corp. upon closing.

Pursuant to the Transaction, Nova will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Pilz at a ratio of one Nova common share (each, a 'Nova Share') for every one Pilz common share (each, a 'Pilz Share'). Upon closing of the Transaction, it is expected that Nova will issue 50,006,332 Nova Shares to the shareholders of Pilz. Of these shares, 12,250,000 are subject to a voluntary pooling agreement whereas certain Pilz shareholders have agreed to resale restrictions on their Nova Shares: 20% to be released upon closing of the Transaction, a further 40% to be released three (3) months following closing, and the remaining 40% to be released six (6) months following closing.

In connection with the Transaction, Dr. Marvin S. Hausman MD shall be appointed Chairman of Nova's Scientific Advisory Board and Amalco's Chief Medical Officer.

The completion of the Transaction is subject to requisite regulatory approval, as applicable, and receipt of requisite approval of Pilz shareholders.

About Pilz Bioscience Corp.
Pilz Bioscience Corp. ('Pilz') is a biotechnology company developing medicinal psychedelics for neuroinflammatory conditions with a significant cognitive component and high unmet therapeutic needs. The initial focus is on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The company intends to leverage a unique systems-level scientific approach that integrates inflammation, oral/gut/brain axis, and behavior. Pilz aims to lead the global effort in design of effective and comprehensive diagnostic/monitoring programs and first-in-class therapeutics.
https://pilzbioscience.com/
About Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.
Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (formerly Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd.) is a Canadian-based, public company whose focus is to build and support a diversified portfolio of health and wellness businesses. Key holdings include its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nova Mentis Biotech Corp., a R&D driven company focused on exploring the anti-inflammatory effects of psilocybin in underexplored metabolic indications such as obesity and diabetes - Just Kush Enterprises, an Okanagan BC based, Health Canada Standard Licensed facility focused on the cultivation of premium, small batch Kush dominant cultivars.

For further information on the Company, please visit https://www.novamentis.ca or email info@novamentis.ca

On Behalf of the Board
Will Rascan, President & CEO
Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.
Phone: 778-819-0244
Toll Free: 1-833-542-5323
Twitter: @novamentislsc
Instagram: @novamentislscFacebook: @novamentislsc

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that constitute 'forward-looking statements.' Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Nova Mentis Life Science's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words 'expects,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'intends,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'potential' and similar expressions, or that events or conditions 'will,' 'would,' 'may,' 'could' or 'should' occur.

Disclaimer

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 14:09:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NOVA MENTIS LIFE SCIENCE CORP.
09:10aNOVA MENTIS LIFE SCIENCE : Signs Amalgamation Agreement to Acquire 100% of Pilz ..
PU
08:01aNOVA MENTIS LIFE SCIENCE : Signs Amalgamation Agreement to Acquire 100% of Pilz ..
AQ
09/17NOVA MENTIS LIFE SCIENCE : Former senior leader of apotex joins nova mentis life..
PU
09/17NOVA MENTIS LIFE SCIENCE : Former Senior Leader of Apotex Joins Nova Mentis Life..
AQ
08/31NOVA MENTIS LIFE SCIENCE : Biotech Corp Signs Psilocybin Research Agreement with..
AQ
07/08NOVA MENTIS LIFE SCIENCE : Re-Appoints Robert W.E. Laurie as Advisory Board Chai..
AQ
07/02NOVA MENTIS LIFE SCIENCE : Appoints Dr. Aylia Mohammadi to Board of Directors
AQ
07/01NOVA MENTIS LIFE SCIENCE : Liberty Leaf Announces Effective Date of Consolidatio..
PU
07/01NOVA MENTIS LIFE SCIENCE : Liberty Leaf to Acquire Nova Mentis Biotech Corp.
PU
07/01NOVA MENTIS LIFE SCIENCE : Liberty Leaf Announces Change of Directors
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,01  0,01  0,01 
Net income 2019 -1,40 M -1,05 M -1,05 M
Net cash 2019 0,85 M 0,64 M 0,64 M
P/E ratio 2019 -4,58x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 11,6 M 8,69 M 8,70 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 776x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart NOVA MENTIS LIFE SCIENCE CORP.
Duration : Period :
Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
William Rascan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacqueline McConnell Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jamie Robinson Chief Financial Officer
Steven Feldman Independent Director
Doug Macdonell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVA MENTIS LIFE SCIENCE CORP.-5.00%9
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-8.35%6 984
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.52.69%6 184
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-4.54%5 515
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.8.14%3 704
TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.103.90%3 002
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group