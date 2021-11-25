Nova Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice - CB, CG and LS
Name of entity: NOVA MINERALS LIMITED
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Mr Colin Belshaw
Date of last notice
7 December 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct - Mr Colin Belshaw
Nature of indirect interest
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
Date of change
25 November 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
N/A
Class
Performance Rights - Class A, Class B and
Class C
only
Mr Colin Belshaw
Number acquired
Performance Rights -
2,000,000 Class A,
2,000,000
Class B and 4,000,000 Class C
use
Number disposed
Nil
No amount is payable for the issue of the
Performance Rights, which are being issued
as remuneration.
The milestones applicable for conversion of
the
performance
are
"non-market"
commercial milestones that are not able to
personalFor
be quantified for the purposes of a valuation.
The Board understands that a market-based
valuation is not able to account for the
Value/Consideration
probability of the occurrence of these
commercial milestones, the
probability of
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
which
are inherently
difficult to predict.
valuation
Based purely on the closing share price of
the Company on 25 November 2021 of $0.14
(14.0 cents), if all performance rights held by
a related party converted the shares would
have a value of $1.120 million. In the view of
the Board, the non-market nature of the
commercial milestones add
considerable
uncertainty to the performance results that is
not taken into account for the purposes of
any valuation, and would result in a lower
valuation if they were considered.
No. of securities held after change
Mr Colin Belshaw
8,000,000 Performance Rights - 2,000,000 Class A, 2,000,000 Class B and 4,000,000 Class C - Expire 25/11/2026 - Subject to Milestones
Nature of change
Approval by Share Holders to issue
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
Performance Rights to Directors.
back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a
contract in relation to which the
interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash,
provide details and an estimated
valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a
+closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/A
this provided?
Name of entity: NOVA MINERALS LIMITED
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Mr Louie Simens
Date of last notice
28 October 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
SL Investors Pty Ltd
(including registered holder)
Danche Simens
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
Kikceto Pty Ltd
interest.
trust>
Date of change
25 November 2021
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
