  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Nova Minerals Limited
  News
  Summary
    NVA   AU000000NVA2

NOVA MINERALS LIMITED

(NVA)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/25
0.13 AUD   -7.14%
NOVA MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - CB, CG and LS
PU
NOVA MINERALS : Update - Proposed issue of securities - NVA
PU
NOVA MINERALS : Proposed issue of securities - NVA
PU
Nova Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice - CB, CG and LS

11/25/2021 | 05:59pm EST
For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: NOVA MINERALS LIMITED

ABN:

84 006 690 348

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Colin Belshaw

Date of last notice

7 December 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct - Mr Colin Belshaw

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

25 November 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

N/A

Class

Performance Rights - Class A, Class B and

Class C

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

only

Mr Colin Belshaw

Number acquired

Performance Rights - 2,000,000 Class A,

2,000,000 Class B and 4,000,000 Class C

use

Number disposed

Nil

No amount is payable for the issue of the

Performance Rights, which are being issued

as remuneration.

The milestones applicable for conversion of

the

performance

are

"non-market"

commercial milestones that are not able to

personalFor

be quantified for the purposes of a valuation.

The Board understands that a market-based

valuation is not able to account for the

Value/Consideration

probability of the occurrence of these

commercial milestones, the

probability of

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

which

are inherently

difficult to predict.

valuation

Based purely on the closing share price of

the Company on 25 November 2021 of $0.14

(14.0 cents), if all performance rights held by

a related party converted the shares would

have a value of $1.120 million. In the view of

the Board, the non-market nature of the

commercial milestones add

considerable

uncertainty to the performance results that is

not taken into account for the purposes of

any valuation, and would result in a lower

valuation if they were considered.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Mr Colin Belshaw

8,000,000 Performance Rights - 2,000,000 Class A, 2,000,000 Class B and 4,000,000 Class C - Expire 25/11/2026 - Subject to Milestones

Nature of change

Approval by Share Holders to issue

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

Performance Rights to Directors.

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a

contract in relation to which the

interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash,

provide details and an estimated

valuation

Interest after change

N/A

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 4

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: NOVA MINERALS LIMITED

ABN:

84 006 690 348

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Louie Simens

Date of last notice

28 October 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

SL Investors Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

Danche Simens

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Kikceto Pty Ltd

interest.

trust>

Date of change

25 November 2021

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nova Minerals Limited published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 22:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
