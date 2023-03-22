Advanced search
    NVA   AU000000NVA2

NOVA MINERALS LIMITED

(NVA)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10:46 2023-03-22 am EDT
0.4400 AUD    0.00%
Nova Minerals Limited Positive Economic Study on West Susitna Access Road

03/22/2023 | 04:45am EDT
Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is pleased with the outcome of the economic study completed by the independent McKinley Research Group on the proposed West Susitna Access Road and commissioned by the Governor of the State of Alaska which reinforces Nova's position of unlocking the Estelle Gold Project.

Economic Study Says West Susitna Access Road Could Lead to Millions of Dollars and Thousands of Jobs for the Mat-Su Community and State of Alaska

To view the AIDEA Press Release, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/56I48J4L



About Nova Minerals Limited:

Nova Minerals Limited's (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) vision is to develop North America's next major gold trend. The company is focused on exploration in Alaska's prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a 220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine and Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. The company's flagship Estelle Project has a current total estimated JORC gold resource of 9.6Moz (3Moz Indicated and 6.6Moz Inferred). Estelle is a 45km long string of 15 identified gold prospects bracketed by the Korbel deposit in the north and the RPM deposit in the south. These two deposits are currently host to extensive exploration programs.

Additionally, Nova has an indirect interest in the Canadian Thompson Brothers Lithium Project through a substantial stake in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) and holds a 12.99% interest in Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR), a gold exploration company based in Western Australia.



Source:
Nova Minerals Limited



Contact:

Nova Minerals Ltd
P: +61-3-9614-0600
F: +61-3-9614-0550
WWW: novaminerals.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2023
