Nova Minerals Limited's Majority Owned Snow Lake Lithium - Chairman Update

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is pleased to provide an update on the Thompson Brothers Lithium Project, through its majority owned investment in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM).



Nova CEO, Mr Christopher Gerteisen commented: "As a 37% shareholder in Snow Lake Lithium, Nova is pleased with the conservative, systematic path, and the speed the new board is taking to quickly transition the company back to its core fundamentals of fast tracking its lithium development project with the aim of generating early positive cash flows from an initial simple direct shipping ore (DSO) operation and further spodumene concentrate sales.



This approach, is well thought out and prudent for the benefit of shareholders, and Nova looks forward to reporting further progress as Snow Lake Lithium implements its new strategy."







