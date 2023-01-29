Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Nova Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVA   AU000000NVA2

NOVA MINERALS LIMITED

(NVA)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:47 2023-01-27 am EST
0.7150 AUD   +2.14%
05:25pNova Minerals Limited's Majority Owned Snow Lake Lithium - Chairman Update
AW
01/22Nova Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report
AW
01/22Nova Minerals Limited (asx : NVA) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nova Minerals Limited's Majority Owned Snow Lake Lithium - Chairman Update

01/29/2023 | 05:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Nova's Majority Owned Snow Lake Lithium Chairman Update

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is pleased to provide an update on the Thompson Brothers Lithium Project, through its majority owned investment in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM).

View announcement here:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/RE7JLTQW

Nova CEO, Mr Christopher Gerteisen commented: "As a 37% shareholder in Snow Lake Lithium, Nova is pleased with the conservative, systematic path, and the speed the new board is taking to quickly transition the company back to its core fundamentals of fast tracking its lithium development project with the aim of generating early positive cash flows from an initial simple direct shipping ore (DSO) operation and further spodumene concentrate sales.

This approach, is well thought out and prudent for the benefit of shareholders, and Nova looks forward to reporting further progress as Snow Lake Lithium implements its new strategy."



About Nova Minerals Limited:

Nova Minerals Limited's (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) vision is to develop North America's next major gold trend. The company is focused on exploration in Alaska's prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a 220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine and Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. The company's flagship Estelle Project has a current total estimated JORC gold resource of 9.6Moz (3Moz Indicated and 6.6Moz Inferred). Estelle is a 45km long string of 15 identified gold prospects bracketed by the Korbel deposit in the north and the RPM deposit in the south. These two deposits are currently host to extensive exploration programs.

Additionally, Nova has an indirect interest in the Canadian Thompson Brothers Lithium Project through a substantial stake in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) and holds a 12.99% interest in Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR), a gold exploration company based in Western Australia.



Source:
Nova Minerals Limited



Contact:

Nova Minerals Ltd
P: +61-3-9614-0600
F: +61-3-9614-0550
WWW: novaminerals.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2023
All news about NOVA MINERALS LIMITED
05:25pNova Minerals Limited's Majority Owned Snow Lake Lithium - Chairman Update
AW
01/22Nova Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report
AW
01/22Nova Minerals Limited (asx : NVA) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
01/16Nova Minerals Hits High-Grade Gold System at Estelle Gold Project in Alaska
MT
01/15Nova Minerals Limited New Broad Zone High-Grade Gold System Discovered at Estelle
AW
01/15Nova Minerals Limited (asx : NVA) New Broad Zone High-Grade Gold System Discovered at Este..
AQ
01/15Nova Minerals Limited Announces New Broad Zone High-Grade Gold System Discovered at Est..
CI
2022Nova Minerals Hits Gold at Estelle Project in Alaska
MT
2022Nova Minerals Limited RPM Continues to Deliver High Grade Gold as Footprint Grows
AW
2022Nova Minerals Limited (asx : NVA) RPM Continues to Deliver High Grade Gold as Footprint Gr..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 34,7 M 24,7 M 24,7 M
Net cash 2022 21,3 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,27x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 150 M 107 M 107 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart NOVA MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nova Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVA MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher Gerteisen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Melamed Chief Financial Officer
Anna M. Ladd-Kruger Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Bentley Independent Non-Executive Director
Louie Simens Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVA MINERALS LIMITED5.15%107
BHP GROUP LIMITED8.57%178 331
RIO TINTO PLC8.50%130 733
GLENCORE PLC-0.76%85 419
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.90%53 472
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)14.53%48 910