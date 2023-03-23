Advanced search
    NVA   AU000000NVA2

NOVA MINERALS LIMITED

(NVA)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10:20 2023-03-23 am EDT
0.4400 AUD    0.00%
06:10aNova Minerals Ltd 37% Owned Snow Lake Lithium Presentation
AW
03/22Nova Minerals Limited Positive Economic Study on West Susitna Access Road
AW
03/22Nova Minerals Limited (asx : NVA) Positive Economic Study on West Susitna Access Road
AQ
Nova Minerals Ltd 37% Owned Snow Lake Lithium Presentation

03/23/2023 | 06:10am EDT
37% Owned Snow Lake Lithium Presentation

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) key focus is the development of its 9.6Moz Estelle Gold Project located in Alaska's prolific Tintina Gold Province. Underpinned by last year's 30,000m diamond drill program, an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) is nearing completion, with a Phase 2 Scoping Study close behind. However, to note that NVA also holds a substantial (37%) interest in lithium-developer Snow Lake Lithium (NASDAQ:LITM).

An update to LITM's 11.1Mt @ 1% Li2O resource is imminent, and a restructured board has outlined a new development path.

To view the Snow Lake Presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/VLYV30XC



About Nova Minerals Limited:

Nova Minerals Limited's (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) vision is to develop North America's next major gold trend. The company is focused on exploration in Alaska's prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a 220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine and Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. The company's flagship Estelle Project has a current total estimated JORC gold resource of 9.6Moz (3Moz Indicated and 6.6Moz Inferred). Estelle is a 45km long string of 15 identified gold prospects bracketed by the Korbel deposit in the north and the RPM deposit in the south. These two deposits are currently host to extensive exploration programs.

Additionally, Nova has an indirect interest in the Canadian Thompson Brothers Lithium Project through a substantial stake in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) and holds a 12.99% interest in Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR), a gold exploration company based in Western Australia.

About Snow Lake Resources Ltd:

Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) is committed to operating a fully renewable and sustainable lithium mine that can deliver a completely traceable, carbon neutral and zero harm product to the electric vehicle and battery markets. The company aspires to not only set the standard for responsible lithium battery mining, but intends to be the first lithium producer in the world to achieve Certified B Corporation status in the process.

The wholly owned Thompson Brothers Lithium Project covers a 21,703-acre site that has only been 3% explored and contains an 11.1 million metric tonnes indicated and inferred resource at 1% Li2O.



Source:
Nova Minerals Limited Snow Lake Resources Ltd



Contact:

Nova Minerals Ltd
P: +61-3-9614-0600
F: +61-3-9614-0550
WWW: novaminerals.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2023
