  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Nova Minerals Limited
  News
  Summary
    NVA   AU000000NVA2

NOVA MINERALS LIMITED

(NVA)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/25
0.13 AUD   -7.14%
05:20pNOVA MINERALS : Update - Proposed issue of securities - NVA
PU
11/24NOVA MINERALS : Proposed issue of securities - NVA
PU
11/24NOVA MINERALS LIMITED (ASX : NVA) 2021 Annual General Meeting Chairman Speech
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Nova Minerals : Update - Proposed issue of securities - NVA

11/25/2021 | 05:20pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Update Summary

Entity name

NOVA MINERALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

26/11/2021

Reason for update to a previous announcement

Correction of the breakdown between Class A, Class B and Class C Performance Rights. Should be, 6,000,000 Class A, 6,000,000 Class B and 12,000,000 Class C

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

NOVA MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

84006690348

1.3

ASX issuer code

NVA

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Correction of the breakdown between Class A, Class B and Class C Performance Rights.

Should be, 6,000,000 Class A, 6,000,000 Class B and 12,000,000 Class C

1.4b Date of previous announcement to this update

25/11/2021

1.5 Date of this announcement

26/11/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

Yes

use

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

25/11/2021

actual?

received/condition met?

Actual

Yes

Comments

Approved at the 2021 AGM on 25 November 2021

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

Yes

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Performance Rights

+Security type Performance options/rights

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Number of +securities proposed to be issued 24,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

No amount is payable for the issue of the Performance Rights, which are being issued as remuneration.

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being

use

provided for the +securities

3,360,000.000000

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from

their issue date?

No

If some of the issued +securities do not rank equally

Is the actual date from which the +securities will rank equally (non-ranking

Provide the actual non-ranking end

end date) known?

date

Yes

25/11/2026

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

Please state the extent to which the +securities do not rank equally:

In relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or

For any other reason

The relevant milestone applicable to each class of performance right - 8,000,000 Class A Performance Rights, 8,000,000

Class B Performance Rights and 8,000,000 Class C Performance Rights,

Performance options/rights details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.0000

25/11/2026

For

NVA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

24,000,000 Ordinary Shares

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

https://www.asx.com.au/asx/statistics/displayAnnouncement.do?display=pdf&idsId=02439789

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date 25/11/2021

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

No

use

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

No

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's

additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten?

Yes

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?

No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?

No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue?

No

No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Proposed issue of securities

Disclaimer

Nova Minerals Limited published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 22:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,13 M -2,25 M -2,25 M
Net cash 2021 14,7 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -62,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 234 M 168 M 168 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart NOVA MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nova Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVA MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher Gerteisen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Melamed Chief Financial Officer
David Hersham Non-Executive Chairman
Dale Schultz Head-Technical & Chief Geologist
Louie Simens Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVA MINERALS LIMITED-18.75%182
BHP GROUP-8.98%137 976
RIO TINTO PLC-13.75%103 812
GLENCORE PLC61.16%65 701
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.21%46 879
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.84%31 744