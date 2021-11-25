Nova Minerals : Update - Proposed issue of securities - NVA
11/25/2021 | 05:20pm EST
Update Summary
Entity name
NOVA MINERALS LIMITED
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
26/11/2021
Reason for update to a previous announcement
Correction of the breakdown between Class A, Class B and Class C Performance Rights. Should be, 6,000,000 Class A, 6,000,000 Class B and 12,000,000 Class C
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
NOVA MINERALS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
84006690348
1.3
ASX issuer code
NVA
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Correction of the breakdown between Class A, Class B and Class C Performance Rights.
Should be, 6,000,000 Class A, 6,000,000 Class B and 12,000,000 Class C
1.4b Date of previous announcement to this update
25/11/2021
1.5 Date of this announcement
26/11/2021
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
Yes
use
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition
Date for determination
Is the date estimated or
** Approval
+Security holder approval
25/11/2021
actual?
received/condition met?
Actual
Yes
Comments
Approved at the 2021 AGM on 25 November 2021
P rt 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from
Will the entity be seeking quotation
ASX that the terms of the proposed
of the 'new' class of +securities on
+securities are appropriate and
ASX?
equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
Yes
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class-code to be confirmed
Performance Rights
+Security type Performance options/rights
Number of +securities proposed to be issued 24,000,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
No amount is payable for the issue of the Performance Rights, which are being issued as remuneration.
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being
use
provided for the +securities
3,360,000.000000
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from
their issue date?
No
If some of the issued +securities do not rank equally
Is the actual date from which the +securities will rank equally (non-ranking
Provide the actual non-ranking end
end date) known?
date
Yes
25/11/2026
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised
Please state the extent to which the +securities do not rank equally:
In relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or
For any other reason
The relevant milestone applicable to each class of performance right - 8,000,000 Class A Performance Rights, 8,000,000
Class B Performance Rights and 8,000,000 Class C Performance Rights,
Performance options/rights details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.0000
25/11/2026
NVA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised
24,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
