  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Nova Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVA   AU000000NVA2

NOVA MINERALS LIMITED

(NVA)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-08-26 am EDT
0.8750 AUD   +5.42%
02:33aVIDEO : Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) CEO Chris Gerteisen Introduces the Amazing Estelle Project
AQ
08/22Nova Minerals Hits Gold at RPM North Deposit in Alaska; Shares Jump 6%
MT
08/21Nova Minerals Limited Hits 78m @ 16.0 g/t Gold Within 258m @ 5.1g/t at RPM
AW
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIDEO: Nova Minerals Limited CEO Chris Gerteisen Introduces the Amazing Estelle Project

08/26/2022 | 02:35am EDT
CEO Chris Gerteisen Introduces the Amazing Estelle Project

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - In this short video Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) CEO Chris Gerteisen introduces his role in the company and shares on-site footage of the Estelle Gold Project in the Tintina Belt in Alaska.

The company has very quickly grown the resource to 10 Million ounces of gold, and with more drill rigs on the ground, and recently identified high grade drill targets, the company is in the perfect position to grow value.

To view the video, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/112535/nova



About Nova Minerals Limited:

Nova Minerals Limited's (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) vision is to develop North America's next major gold trend. The company is focused on exploration in Alaska's prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a 220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine and Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. The company's flagship Estelle Project has a current total estimated JORC gold resource of 9.6Moz (3Moz Indicated and 6.6Moz Inferred). Estelle is a 45km long string of 15 identified gold prospects bracketed by the Korbel deposit in the north and the RPM deposit in the south. These two deposits are currently host to extensive exploration programs.

Additionally, Nova has an indirect interest in the Canadian Thompson Brothers Lithium Project through a substantial stake in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) and holds a 12.99% interest in Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR), a gold exploration company based in Western Australia.



Source:
Nova Minerals Limited



Contact:

Nova Minerals Ltd
P: +61-3-9614-0600
F: +61-3-9614-0550
WWW: novaminerals.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,13 M - -
Net cash 2021 14,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -62,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 150 M 104 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart NOVA MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nova Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVA MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher Gerteisen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Melamed Chief Financial Officer
Anna M. Ladd-Kruger Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Bentley Independent Non-Executive Director
Louie Simens Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVA MINERALS LIMITED-28.14%104
BHP GROUP LIMITED27.72%146 633
RIO TINTO PLC1.21%97 534
GLENCORE PLC34.68%76 019
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)87.77%46 429
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.20%41 247