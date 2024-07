Nova Net Lease REIT (the REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition and ownership of cannabis related properties in the United States. The REIT seeks to enter long-term capital relationships with cannabis operations owning top-tier real estate assets, by entering into sale leaseback and build-to-suit arrangements. The REIT intends to primarily acquire properties through sale-leaseback transactions with experienced operators in the cannabis industry and expects to lease its properties on a triple-net lease basis with annual rental rate increases. Additionally, the REIT seeks to acquire properties occupied by tenants operating in the regulated medical and recreational cannabis industry focused on cultivation, processing and/or grow operations. The REIT also has an interest in specialized retail facilities in the form of dispensaries for portfolio growth and diversification.

Sector Specialized REITs