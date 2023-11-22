Nova Net Lease REIT is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is specializing in cannabis real estate assets within the United States. The Company is focused on owning and leasing, on a triple-net basis, cannabis-related real estate assets in the United States. The Company intends to primarily acquire properties through sale-leaseback transactions with operators in the cannabis industry and expects to lease its properties on a triple-net lease basis with annual rental rate increases. It seeks to acquire properties occupied by tenants operating in the regulated medical and recreational cannabis industry focused on cultivation, processing, and/or grow operations. The Company's objective is to deliver attractive financing solutions to quality United States cannabis operators, and risk-adjusted returns to Investors in a tax-efficient structure. Its subsidiaries include Verdant Growth Properties Corp, Nova Net Lease Operating LLC, and Nova Kalamazoo LLC.

Sector Specialized REITs