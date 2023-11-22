Nova Net Lease REIT reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 0.388655 million compared to USD 0.388655 million a year ago. Net income was USD 2.4 million compared to USD 0.580316 million a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was USD 1.17 million compared to USD 1.17 million a year ago. Net income was USD 1.66 million compared to USD 0.682734 million a year ago.
Nova Net Lease REIT Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 22, 2023 at 05:11 pm EST
