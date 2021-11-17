Nova Re SIIQ S p A : Condensed Half-Year Financial Report 2021

CONDENSED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 2021 | NOVA RE

Shareholding structure as at 30 June 2021

Chapter 2: INTERIM REPORT ON OPERATIONS 11

Consolidated financial highlights 12

Significant events in the half-year 16

Events after 30 June 2021 26

Economic and stock performance 30

The economic context and the real estate market 35

Real estate portfolio 52

Economic performance analysis 74

Analysis of financial performance and financial debt 76

Transactions with related parties 79

Legal and regulatory framework of Listed Real Estate Investment Companies (SIIQ) 82

Risk management 84

Organisational model & Code of Ethics 90

Equity investments held by directors and board of statutory auditors 91

Other information on the management 92

Update on the impact of COVID-19 on the accounts of the first half of 2021 94

Foreseeable performance trend 96

Reconciliation between the Shareholders' Equity and the Parent Company's net profit and the Shareholders' Equity and the consolidated net profit 98