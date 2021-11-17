Nova Re SIIQ S p A : Condensed Half-Year Financial Report 2021

Condensed
CONDENSED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 2021 NOVA RE SIIQ S.P.A.
2021
Contents
CONDENSED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 2021 | NOVA RE
|
|
Chapter 1: COMPANY PROFILE
|
|
5
|
Company information and structure
|
|
|
6
|
Group structure
|
|
|
7
|
Company offices/positions
|
|
|
8
|
Shareholding structure as at 30 June 2021
|
|
|
9
|
|
Chapter 2: INTERIM REPORT ON OPERATIONS
|
|
11
|
Consolidated financial highlights
|
|
12
|
Significant events in the half-year
|
|
16
|
Events after 30 June 2021
|
|
26
|
Economic and stock performance
|
|
30
|
The economic context and the real estate market
|
|
35
|
Real estate portfolio
|
|
52
|
Economic performance analysis
|
|
74
|
Analysis of financial performance and financial debt
|
|
76
|
Transactions with related parties
|
|
79
|
Legal and regulatory framework of Listed Real Estate Investment Companies (SIIQ)
|
|
82
|
Risk management
|
|
84
|
Organisational model & Code of Ethics
|
|
90
|
Equity investments held by directors and board of statutory auditors
|
|
91
|
Other information on the management
|
|
92
|
Update on the impact of COVID-19 on the accounts of the first half of 2021
|
|
94
|
Foreseeable performance trend
|
|
96
|
Reconciliation between the Shareholders' Equity and the Parent Company's net profit and the Shareholders' Equity and the consolidated net profit
|
|
98
|
EPRA performance indicator
|
|
100
CONDENSED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 2021 | NOVA RE
|
|
Chapter 3: FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
|
OF THE NOVA RE SIIQ S.P.A. GROUP
|
|
111
|
Consolidated financial statements
|
|
112
|
Consolidated statement of financial position
|
|
114
|
Consolidated statement of profit/loss for the period
|
|
116
|
Consolidated statement of other comprehensive income
|
|
118
|
Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity
|
|
120
|
Consolidated cash-flow statement
|
|
122
|
Notes to the financial statements
|
|
124
|
Certification of the consolidated financial statements
|
|
163
|
Annexes
|
|
164
|
Report of the Independent Auditors
|
|
165
|
|
Chapter 4: ANNEX
|
|
169
|
Valuations of independent experts
|
|
170
Disclaimer
Nova Re S.p.A. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 11:47:11 UTC.