Nova Royalty Corp. is a Canada-based royalty and streaming company. The Company is focused on acquiring copper and nickel Net Smelter Return Royalties, Gross Value Return Royalties, Net Proceeds Royalties, Net Profit Interests, Gross Proceeds Royalties, Gross Overriding Return Royalties, and non-operating interests in mining projects that provide the right to the holder of a percentage of the gross revenue from metals produced from the project or a percentage of the gross revenue from metals produced from the project after deducting specified costs, if any, respectively. The Company's principal royalty assets acquired consists of Taca Taca, NuevaUnion, Aranzazu, Copper World Complex, Josemaria, Vizcachitas, West Wall, Dumont, and Twin Metals. Taca Taca Copper-Gold-Molybdenum project is located in Salta Province, Argentina. Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project is located in Abitibi Mining Camp, Quebec, Canada. Aranzazu Copper-Gold-Silver mine project is located in Zacatecas, Mexico.