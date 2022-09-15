Advanced search
    NVQ   PTNBA0AM0006

NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.

(NVQ)
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  02:04 2022-09-15 am EDT
4.510 EUR   +0.45%
12:50pNOVABASE S G P S S A : Accounts 6M22
PU
11:50aNOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about Report and Accounts of 1st half 2022
PU
09/13NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about Gender equality and diversity plan - amendment
PU
Novabase S G P S S A : Accounts 6M22

09/15/2022 | 12:50pm EDT
LISBON

REPORT AND ACCOUNTS

1st half 2022

  • Management Report
  • Consolidated Financial Statements
  • Annexes to the Management Report

I. Corporate Bodies

II. List of Shareholders with Qualifying Stakes

    1. Information concerning Stakes held by Members of the Board of Directors and Supervisory Bodies IV. Management Transactions
      V. Own Shares Transactions
  • Condensed Consolidated Accounts
  • Statement of Compliance

Novabase © 2022 | All Rights Reserved

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 16:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 151 M 151 M 151 M
Net income 2022 7,00 M 7,00 M 7,00 M
Net cash 2022 44,0 M 44,0 M 44,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,4x
Yield 2022 9,58%
Capitalization 136 M 136 M 136 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 28,4%
Managers and Directors
Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado Chairman
María del Carmen Gil Marín Non-Executive Director & Chief Investors Officer
Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira Executive Director & COO-Value Portfolio
José Afonso Oom Ferreira de Sousa Non-Executive Director
Pedro Miguel Quinteiro Marques de Carvalho Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.-11.61%136
ACCENTURE PLC-32.81%176 184
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-16.53%143 703
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.91%97 430
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.84%77 890
SNOWFLAKE INC.-41.56%63 333