Novabase S G P S S A : Accounts 6M22

LISBON
(Page left intentionally blank)
REPORT AND ACCOUNTS
1st half 2022
I. Corporate Bodies
II. List of Shareholders with Qualifying Stakes
Novabase © 2022 | All Rights Reserved
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 16:49:05 UTC.