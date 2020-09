Novabase S G P S S A : Interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme - September 2020

Annexes to the Management Report

1st half 2020

List of Shareholders with Qualifying Stakes

Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of paragraph 1 c) of article 9.º of the Portuguese Securities Commission Regulation no. 5/2008, Novabase informs about Qualifying Stakes as at 30 June 2020 (with the detail of the number of shares held and the corresponding percentage of voting rights, computed under the terms of paragraph 1 of article 20.º of the Portuguese Securities Code):

Shareholder Number of % Share capital and voting Shares rights HNB - S.G.P.S., S.A. 1 10,501,589 33.44% Pedro Miguel Quinteiro Marques de Carvalho 2,097,613 6.68% Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado 1 1 0.00% João Nuno da Silva Bento 1 1 0.00% Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira 1 1 0.00% José Afonso Oom Ferreira de Sousa 1 1 0.00% Holding under the Shareholders Agreement Concerning Novabase 2 12,599,206 40.12% Partbleu, Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. 3 3,180,444 10.13% IBIM2 Limited 3,144,217 10.01% Lazard Frères Gestion SAS 1,570,870 5.00% Fundo de Investimento Mobiliário Aberto Santander Ações Portugal 1,476,905 4.70% Fundo de Investimento Mobiliário Aberto Poupança Ações Santander PPA 34,537 0.11% Santander Asset Management - Soc. Gestora de Fundos de Investimento Mobiliário, S.A. 4 1,511,442 4.81% Maria Manuela de Oliveira Marques 1,043,924 3.32% Total 23,050,103 73.40%

José Afonso Oom Ferreira de Sousa, Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado, Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira and João Nuno da Silva Bento are the only shareholders of HNB - S.G.P.S., S.A., and have entered into a shareholders agreement concerning the whole of HNB - S.G.P.S., S.A.'s share capital. The total holding is attributed to José Afonso Oom Ferreira de Sousa, Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado, Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira, João Nuno da Silva Bento and Pedro Miguel Quinteiro Marques de Carvalho, under the terms of the Shareholders Agreement concerning Novabase. When Novabase was notified of this holding, it was informed that Partbleu, Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. was indirectly held in 72% by Mr. Miguel Pais do Amaral, and therefore the corresponding voting rights were attributed to him. When Novabase was notified of this holding, it was informed that the funds identified above were managed by Santander Asset Management - Sociedade Gestora de Fundos de Investimento Mobiliário, S.A..

The holdings identified above correspond to the last positions notified to the Company with reference to 30 June 2020 or a previous date.

There are no categories of shares with special rights.

Information concerning stakes held in the company by members of the Board of Directors and Supervisory Bodies

Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of paragraph 5 of article 447.º of the Portuguese Commercial Companies Code, Novabase informs about the stakes held by members of the Board of Directors and Supervisory Bodies in the company's capital as at 30 June 2020:

Holder 1 Number of % Share capital and voting Shares 1 rights Pedro Miguel Quinteiro Marques de Carvalho (Non-Executive member of the Board of Directors) 2,097,613 6.68% Manuel Saldanha Tavares Festas (Deputy member of the Audit Board) 74,986 0.24% Francisco Paulo de Figueiredo Morais Antunes (Executive member of the Board of Directors and CFO) 30,335 0.10% María del Carmen Gil Marín (Executive member of the Board of Directors) 23,001 0.07% Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado 2 (Chairman of the Board of Directors) 1 0.00% João Nuno da Silva Bento 2 (Executive member of the Board of Directors and CEO) 1 0.00% Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira 2 (Executive member of the Board of Directors) 1 0.00% José Afonso Oom Ferreira de Sousa 2 (Non-Executive member of the Board of Directors) 1 0.00% Paulo Jorge de Barros Pires Trigo (Executive member of the Board of Directors) 0 0.00% Marta Isabel dos Reis da Graça Rodrigues do Nascimento (Non-Executive member of the Board of Directors) 0 0.00% Álvaro José Barrigas do Nascimento (Chairman of the Audit Board) 0 0.00% Fátima do Rosário Piteira Patinha Farinha (Effective member of the Audit Board) 0 0.00% Miguel Tiago Perestrelo Ribeiro Ferreira (Effective Member of the Audit Board) 0 0.00% KPMG & Associados - S.R.O.C., represented by Paulo Alexandre Martins Quintas Paixão (Effective Chartered Accountant) 0 0.00% Maria Cristina Santos Ferreira (Deputy Chartered Accountant) 0 0.00% Total 2,225,939 7.09%

The shareholding of each of these members of the corporate and supervisory board corresponds to the last position notified to the Company in reference to 30 June 2020 or a previous date. José Afonso Oom Ferreira de Sousa, Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado, Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira and João Nuno da Silva Bento are shareholders of HNB - S.G.P.S., S.A., where they hold management positions. HNB - S.G.P.S., S.A. holds 10,501,589 shares representing 33.44% of Novabase's share capital and respective voting rights.

