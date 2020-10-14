Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A.    NVQ   PTNBA0AM0006

NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.

(NVQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novabase S G P S S A : Interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme - October 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 12:45pm EDT

Announcement pursuant to articles 5(1) (b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052:

Interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme

Lisbon, 14 October 2020

As disclosed to the market in due time, on the 14th of January 2020, the company Novabase

  • Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Novabase" or the "Company") started trading in the context of the own shares buy-back programme (the "Buy-Back
    Programme"), pursuant to the terms and limitations set forth in item Six of the Agenda of

the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Novabase that took place on the 26th of September 2019 - under the terms of which the referred Buy-Back Programme of Novabase was approved - as well as pursuant to the terms of the announcement regarding the start of trading under the Buy-Back Programme, disclosed by the Company on the 10th of January 2020.

In this context, Novabase informs that, pursuant to articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, as well as pursuant to the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, in the period from the 7th of October 2020 and the 14th of October 2020 (inclusively), Caixa - Banco de Investimento, S.A., has acquired shares representing Novabase's share capital, under the Buy-Back Programme and as the

financial intermediary in charge of the execution of the programme in Euronext Lisbon's

regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):

María Gil Marín

Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, SA

Chief Investors Office

Public Company

Phone: +351 21 3836300

Registered Office: Av. D. João II, nº 34, Parque das Nações, 1998-031 Lisboa

Fax.: +351 21 3836301

Share Capital: 54,638,425.56

investor.relations@novabase.pt

Lisbon Commercial Registry Office registration and legal person number 502.280.182

ISIN Code: PTNBA0AM0006

Date of the

Aggregated

Weighted

% Session's

% Share

Volume

Average Price

Transaction

Total Volume

Capital

(shares)

(EUR)

07/10/2020

-

-

-

-

08/10/2020

-

-

-

-

09/10/2020

293

3.410

8.95

0.001

12/10/2020

-

-

-

-

13/10/2020

-

-

-

-

14/10/2020

800

3.560

14.62

0.003

On the 14th of October 2020, Novabase held, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, an aggregated total of 663,283 own shares, representing 2.11% of the Company's share capital.

Further detailed information on all transactions carried out, under the Buy-Back Programme, in the period from the 7th of October 2020 and the 14th of October 2020 (inclusively), may be found in the in the documents annexed hereto.

María Gil Marín

Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, SA

Chief Investors Office

Public Company

Phone: +351 21 3836300

Registered Office: Av. D. João II, nº 34, Parque das Nações, 1998-031 Lisboa

Fax.: +351 21 3836301

Share Capital: 54,638,425.56

investor.relations@novabase.pt

Lisbon Commercial Registry Office registration and legal person number 502.280.182

Emissão: 09-10-2020 16:37:10

Pág: 1

CEFLRCIN_PART

Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA

Fax:

Att:

Relação de Transacções

C/V

Contrata

Título

Tp. Neg.

Qtd./Montante

Pr.Médio

Importância

Tx.Corr.

I.S.Corr.

Tx.Bolsa

Outros Encargos

Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido

Sessão de: 09-10-2020

Data de Liquidação: 13-10-2020

Moeda:

EUR

Praça:

EURONEXT LISBOA

C

2020100900196

NOVABASE SGPS

P

ISIN: PTNBA0AM0006

NOM

293

3,41000000

999,13

0,75

0,03

0,00

0,00

-3,41266212

-999,91

N.º de Negócio

Qtd./Mont. Neg.

Preço Neg.

Cotação

Hora Neg.

1537

293

3,4100

Vista

13:36:38

Total de Compras:

999,13

0,75

0,03

0,00

0,00

-999,91

Total da Praça EURONEXT LISBOA:

0,75

0,03

0,00

0,00

-999,91

Total:

0,75

0,03

0,00

0,00

-999,91

Liquidação Financeira

Banco de Portugal: 13-10-2020

EUR

-999,13

CAIXA BI

EUR

-0,78

Emissão: 14-10-2020 16:41:46

Pág: 1

CEFLRCIN_PART

Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA

Fax:

Att:

Relação de Transacções

C/V

Contrata

Título

Tp. Neg.

Qtd./Montante

Pr.Médio

Importância

Tx.Corr.

I.S.Corr.

Tx.Bolsa

Outros Encargos

Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido

Sessão de: 14-10-2020

Data de Liquidação: 16-10-2020

Moeda:

EUR

Praça:

EURONEXT LISBOA

C

2020101400369

NOVABASE SGPS

P

ISIN: PTNBA0AM0006

NOM

800

3,56000000

2.848,00

2,14

0,09

0,00

0,00

-3,56278750

-2.850,23

N.º de Negócio

Qtd./Mont. Neg.

Preço Neg.

Cotação

Hora Neg.

3585

800

3,5600

Vista

16:35:27

Total de Compras:

2.848,00

2,14

0,09

0,00

0,00

-2.850,23

Total da Praça EURONEXT LISBOA:

2,14

0,09

0,00

0,00

-2.850,23

Total:

2,14

0,09

0,00

0,00

-2.850,23

Liquidação Financeira

Banco de Portugal: 16-10-2020

EUR

-2.848,00

CAIXA BI

EUR

-2,23

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 16:44:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
12:45pNOVABASE S G P S S A : Interim report on the transactions conducted under the sh..
PU
10/06NOVABASE S G P S S A : Interim report on the transactions conducted under the sh..
PU
09/25NOVABASE S G P S S A : Interim report on the transactions conducted under the sh..
PU
09/17NOVABASE S G P S S A : Interim report on the transactions conducted under the sh..
PU
09/17NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactio..
PU
09/17NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about Report and Accounts of 1st half ..
PU
09/17NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A. : Share buyback
CO
09/10NOVABASE S G P S S A : Interim report on the transactions conducted under the sh..
PU
09/10NOVABASE S G P S S A : Interim report on the transactions conducted under the sh..
PU
09/10NOVABASE S G P S S A : Interim report on the transactions conducted under the sh..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 122 M 144 M 144 M
Net income 2020 4,00 M 4,71 M 4,71 M
Net cash 2020 59,0 M 69,4 M 69,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 104 M 123 M 123 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 1 742
Free-Float 34,8%
Chart NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
Duration : Period :
Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,15 €
Last Close Price 3,39 €
Spread / Highest target 51,9%
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
João Nuno da Silva Bento Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado Chairman
Francisco Paulo Figueiredo Morais Antunes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
María del Carmen Gil Marín Executive Director & Chief Investors Officer
Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira Executive Director & COO-Value Portfolio
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.35.06%122
ACCENTURE PLC8.93%146 701
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES30.76%144 447
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.67%113 291
INFOSYS LIMITED58.35%66 882
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-12.21%64 726
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group