    NVQ   PTNBA0AM0006

NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.

(NVQ)
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  02:02:11 2023-04-28 am EDT
4.590 EUR   +0.66%
12:18pNovabase S G P S S A : Non official version
PU
11:58aNovabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A informa sobre o Relatório sobre o Governo da Sociedade 2022 a submeter à Assembleia Geral Anual de 24 de maio de 2023
PU
11:58aNovabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informa sobre proposta do ponto 1 da Ordem de Trabalhos da Assembleia Geral de Acionistas a realizar no dia 24 de maio de 2023
PU
Novabase S G P S S A : Non official version

04/29/2023 | 12:18pm EDT
PDF/printed version of the ﬁnancial statements.

In the event of conﬂict between this version and the ESEF version, the later version prevails.

ANNUAL

REPORT

2022

MANAGEMENT REPORT

Page

CHAIRMAN AND CEO'S MESSAGE

06

HIGHLIGHTS 2022

08

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

12

FINANCIAL AND STOCK PERFORMANCE

14

CORPORATE BOARDS

31

PROPOSAL FOR THE ALLOCATION OF RESULTS

33

ANNEXES TO THE MANAGEMENT REPORT

35

NON-FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

60

EUROPEAN TAXONOMY

69

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

71

AUDIT BOARD AND STATUTORY AUDITOR REPORTS

75

4

Disclaimer

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 29 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2023 16:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 156 M 172 M 172 M
Net income 2022 6,80 M 7,50 M 7,50 M
Net cash 2022 44,0 M 48,6 M 48,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 9,37%
Capitalization 135 M 149 M 149 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 2 112
Free-Float 30,5%
Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,59 €
Average target price 6,30 €
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado Chairman
María del Carmen Gil Marín Non-Executive Director & Chief Investors Officer
Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira Executive Director & COO-Value Portfolio
José Afonso Oom Ferreira de Sousa Non-Executive Director
Pedro Miguel Quinteiro Marques de Carvalho Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.14.75%149
ACCENTURE PLC5.04%177 012
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.15%144 037
SIEMENS AG14.86%130 240
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.88%114 786
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.50%90 970
