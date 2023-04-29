|
Novabase S G P S S A : Non official version
PDF/printed version of the ﬁnancial statements.
In the event of conﬂict between this version and the ESEF version, the later version prevails.
ANNUAL
REPORT
2022
|
|
Page
|
CHAIRMAN AND CEO'S MESSAGE
|
06
|
HIGHLIGHTS 2022
|
08
|
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
|
12
|
FINANCIAL AND STOCK PERFORMANCE
|
14
|
CORPORATE BOARDS
|
31
|
PROPOSAL FOR THE ALLOCATION OF RESULTS
|
33
|
ANNEXES TO THE MANAGEMENT REPORT
|
35
|
NON-FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
60
|
EUROPEAN TAXONOMY
|
69
|
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
71
|
AUDIT BOARD AND STATUTORY AUDITOR REPORTS
|
75
Disclaimer
Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 29 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2023 16:17:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
156 M
172 M
172 M
|Net income 2022
|
6,80 M
7,50 M
7,50 M
|Net cash 2022
|
44,0 M
48,6 M
48,6 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|20,9x
|Yield 2022
|9,37%
|
|Capitalization
|
135 M
149 M
149 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,58x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,54x
|Nbr of Employees
|2 112
|Free-Float
|30,5%
|
|Chart NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|4,59 €
|Average target price
|6,30 €
|Spread / Average Target
|37,3%