Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVQ   PTNBA0AM0006

NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.

(NVQ)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  05/02 07:12:21 am BST
4.940 EUR   -1.20%
05:37pNOVABASE S G P S S A : Novabse – SGPS, S.A., informs about cease of Temporary Impediment of a Member of the Audit Board
PU
04/27NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, SA informs about proposal of item 6 of the agenda of the annual general meeting to be held on the 24th of May of 2022
PU
04/27NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, SA informs about proposal of item 4 of the agenda of the annual general meeting to be held on the 24th of May of 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novabase S G P S S A : Novabse – SGPS, S.A., informs about cease of Temporary Impediment of a Member of the Audit Board

05/02/2022 | 05:37pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Novabse - SGPS, S.A., informs about cease of Temporary Impediment of a Member of the Audit Board
Subscribe

02 May 2022 18:25 CEST

Company Name

Novabase, SGPS - Nom.

ISN

PTNBA0AM0006

Market

Euronext

Symbol

NBA

Source

NOVABASE - SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 16:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
05:37pNOVABASE S G P S S A : Novabse – SGPS, S.A., informs about cease of Temporary Impedi..
PU
04/27NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, SA informs about proposal of item 6 of the agenda of the annu..
PU
04/27NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, SA informs about proposal of item 4 of the agenda of the annu..
PU
04/27NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, SA informs about proposal of item 5 of the agenda of the annu..
PU
04/27NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, SA informs about proposal of item 7 of the agenda of the annu..
PU
04/27NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, SA informs about proposal of item 3 of the agenda of the annu..
PU
04/27NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, SA informs about proposal of item 2 of the agenda of the annu..
PU
04/27NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS informs about resignation of Member of the Board of Directors
PU
04/27NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conduct..
PU
04/27NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, SA informs about proposal of item 1 of the agenda of the annu..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 137 M 144 M 115 M
Net income 2021 5,00 M 5,27 M 4,21 M
Net cash 2021 51,0 M 53,7 M 43,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 154 M 162 M 129 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 866
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
Duration : Period :
Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,00 €
Average target price 6,40 €
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
João Nuno da Silva Bento Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco Paulo Figueiredo Morais Antunes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado Chairman
María del Carmen Gil Marín Executive Director & Chief Investors Officer
Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira Executive Director & COO-Value Portfolio
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.-1.57%162
ACCENTURE PLC-27.55%190 248
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-5.13%169 647
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.08%118 914
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.52%91 144
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.96%85 923