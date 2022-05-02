|
Novabase S G P S S A : Novabse – SGPS, S.A., informs about cease of Temporary Impediment of a Member of the Audit Board
Company Name
Novabase, SGPS - Nom.
ISN
PTNBA0AM0006
Market
Euronext
Symbol
NBA
Source
NOVABASE - SGPS SA
Provider
Euronext
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
137 M
144 M
115 M
|Net income 2021
|
5,00 M
5,27 M
4,21 M
|Net cash 2021
|
51,0 M
53,7 M
43,0 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|31,3x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
154 M
162 M
129 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,75x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,73x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 866
|Free-Float
|22,0%
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|5,00 €
|Average target price
|6,40 €
|Spread / Average Target
|28,0%