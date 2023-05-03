Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informa sobre participação qualificada
05/03/2023 | 12:56pm EDT
Participação Qualificada
Lisboa, 3 de maio de 2023
A Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Novabase") informa, nos termos e para os efeitos do disposto nos artigos 17.º do Código dos Valores Mobiliários e 2.º do Regulamento da CMVM n.º 5/2008, ter recebido, na presente data, de IBI - Information Business Integration A.G., a comunicação de participação qualificada anexa ao presente comunicado.
Anexamos a informação recebida.
María Gil Marín
Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, SA
Chief Investors Office
Sociedade com ações admitidas à negociação em mercado regulamentado
Tel: +351 21 3836300
Sede: Av. D. João II, nº 34, Parque das Nações, 1998-031 Lisboa
Fax.: +351 21 3836301
Capital Social: 835.285,32 €
investor.relations@novabase.com
Número de matrícula na Conservatória do Registo Comercial de Lisboa e pessoa coletiva 502.280.182
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the competent authority)i
Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- tachedii: Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. (PTNBA0AM0006)
Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[x] Other (please specify)iii: Changing in the voting rights after Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Partici- pações Sociais, S.A. submitted to registry before the Lisbon Commercial Registry Office the reduction of its share capital from EUR 942,041.82 (nine hundred and forty-two thousand, forty-one euros and eighty- two cents) to EUR 835,285.32 (eight hundred and thirty-five thousand, two hundred and eighty-five euros and thirty-two cents), through the cancellation of 3,558,550 (three million, five hundred and fifty-eight thou- sand, five hundred and fifty) own shares acquired in the context of the Offer.
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
Name: Information Business Integration A.G.
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
Luxembourg
Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v:
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
April 27th, 2023
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applica- ble box):
] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal en- tity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
[x] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
% of voting rights if it
% of voting rights
Total of both if it
through financial in-
equals or is higher
equals or is higher
Namexv
struments if it equals
than the notifiable
than the notifiable
or is higher than the
threshold
threshold
notifiable threshold
José Sancho García
22.47
0
22.47
(which is in a control po-
sition with IBI - Infor-
mation Business Integra-
tion, A.G.)
IBI - Information Busi-
22.47
0
22.47
ness Integration, A.G.
In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]