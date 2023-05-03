Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informa sobre participação qualificada

A Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Novabase") informa, nos termos e para os efeitos do disposto nos artigos 17.º do Código dos Valores Mobiliários e 2.º do Regulamento da CMVM n.º 5/2008, ter recebido, na presente data, de IBI - Information Business Integration A.G., a comunicação de participação qualificada anexa ao presente comunicado.

Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- tached ii : Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. (PTNBA0AM0006) Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[x] Other (please specify) iii : Changing in the voting rights after Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Partici- pações Sociais, S.A. submitted to registry before the Lisbon Commercial Registry Office the reduction of its share capital from EUR 942,041.82 (nine hundred and forty-two thousand, forty-one euros and eighty- two cents) to EUR 835,285.32 (eight hundred and thirty-five thousand, two hundred and eighty-five euros and thirty-two cents), through the cancellation of 3,558,550 (three million, five hundred and fifty-eight thou- sand, five hundred and fifty) own shares acquired in the context of the Offer.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name: Information Business Integration A.G. City and country of registered office (if applicable): Luxembourg

Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v : Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi :

April 27th, 2023

6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights at- % of voting rights Total number of through financial instru- Total of both in % tached to shares (to- voting rights of is- ments (7.A + 7.B) tal of 7.A) suervii (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which 22.47% 0 22.47% 27.842.844 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if appli- 19.93% 0 19.93% cable)

