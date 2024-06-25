Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A. is Portugal's number one computing company. The company currently has offices in Portugal, Angola, Mozambique, Spain, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the Middle East and Turkey. Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A.'s mission is to make life easier and more enjoyable for people and companies through the use of technology. Engineering and management combine with human sciences and design to create solutions focused on people.