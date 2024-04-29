Novabase SGPS, S.A. informa sobre proposta do ponto 3 da Ordem de Trabalhos da Assembleia Geral de Acionistas a realizar no dia 22 de maio de 2024

29 Apr 2024 20:52 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

NOVABASE SGPS S.A.

pt3pt.pdf

Source

NOVABASE - SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

Novabase, SGPS - Nom.

ISIN

PTNBA0AM0006

Symbol

NBA

Market

Euronext

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 29 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2024 18:58:09 UTC.