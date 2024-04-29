Delayed
Deutsche Boerse AG
02:06:31 2024-04-29 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
6.35
EUR
0.00%
-0.78%
+21.65%
Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informa sobre proposta do ponto 7 da Ordem de Trabalhos da Assembleia Geral de Acionistas a realizar no dia 22 de maio de 2024
April 29, 2024 at 02:59 pm EDT
Novabase SGPS, S.A. informa sobre proposta do ponto 7 da Ordem de Trabalhos da Assembleia Geral de Acionistas a realizar no dia 22 de maio de 2024
Novabase, SGPS - Nom. Disclaimer Novabase SGPS SA published this content on
29 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
29 April 2024 18:58:09 UTC.
Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A. is Portugal's number one computing company. The company currently has offices in Portugal, Angola, Mozambique, Spain, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the Middle East and Turkey. Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A.'s mission is to make life easier and more enjoyable for people and companies through the use of technology. Engineering and management combine with human sciences and design to create solutions focused on people.
