Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A., informa sobre relatório intercalar das operações realizadas no quadro do programa de recompra de ações próprias
08/24/2020 | 12:48pm EDT
Novabase SGPS, S.A., informa sobre relatório intercalar das operações realizadas no quadro do programa de recompra de ações próprias
Company Name
NOVABASE,SGPS
ISN
PTNBA0AM0006
Market
Euronext
Symbol
NBA
Source
NOVABASE - SGPS SA
Provider
Euronext
Disclaimer
Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 16:47:09 UTC
|Sales 2020
|
122 M
144 M
144 M
|Net income 2020
|
4,00 M
4,73 M
4,73 M
|Net cash 2020
|
59,0 M
69,7 M
69,7 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|24,9x
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
99,8 M
118 M
118 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,33x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,31x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 742
|Free-Float
|34,8%
|Chart NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
Duration :
Period :
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Average target price
|
5,15 €
|Last Close Price
|
3,24 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
59,0%
|Spread / Average Target
|
59,0%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
59,0%