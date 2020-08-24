Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A.    NVQ   PTNBA0AM0006

NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.

(NVQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A., informa sobre relatório intercalar das operações realizadas no quadro do programa de recompra de ações próprias

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 12:48pm EDT
Novabase SGPS, S.A., informa sobre relatório intercalar das operações realizadas no quadro do programa de recompra de ações próprias

24 Aug 2020 18:06 CEST

Company Name

NOVABASE,SGPS

ISN

PTNBA0AM0006

Market

Euronext

Symbol

NBA

Source

NOVABASE - SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 16:47:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
12:48pNOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A., informs about interim report on the transacti..
PU
12:48pNOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A., informa sobre relatório intercalar das operaç..
PU
08/14NOVABASE S G P S S A : Interim report on the transactions conducted under the sh..
PU
08/14NOVABASE S G P S S A : Relatório intercalar do programa de recompra de ações pró..
PU
08/14NOVABASE S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A., informa sobre relatório intercalar da..
PU
08/14NOVABASE S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A., informs about interim report on the t..
PU
08/06NOVABASE S G P S S A : Relatório intercalar do programa de recompra de ações pró..
PU
08/06NOVABASE S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the tr..
PU
08/06NOVABASE S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A., informa sobre relatório intercalar da..
PU
07/30NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A., informs about 1st half 2020 consolidated resu..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 122 M 144 M 144 M
Net income 2020 4,00 M 4,73 M 4,73 M
Net cash 2020 59,0 M 69,7 M 69,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 99,8 M 118 M 118 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 1 742
Free-Float 34,8%
Chart NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
Duration : Period :
Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,15 €
Last Close Price 3,24 €
Spread / Highest target 59,0%
Spread / Average Target 59,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 59,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
João Nuno da Silva Bento Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado Chairman
Francisco Paulo Figueiredo Morais Antunes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
María del Carmen Gil Marín Executive Director & Chief Investors Officer
Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira Executive Director & COO-Value Portfolio
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.29.08%118
ACCENTURE12.78%151 090
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.00%112 555
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.12%109 684
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-19.01%59 370
VMWARE, INC.-8.52%58 185
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group