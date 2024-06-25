Novabase - SGPS, S.A. informa sobre transação de dirigentes

25 Jun 2024 23:50 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

NOVABASE SGPS S.A.

td25062024pt.pdf

Source

NOVABASE - SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

Novabase, SGPS - Nom.

ISIN

PTNBA0AM0006

Symbol

NBA

Market

Euronext

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 25 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2024 21:59:43 UTC.