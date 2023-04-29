Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.

(NVQ)
02:18 2023-04-28
4.590 EUR   +0.66%
Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about 2022 Corporate Governance Report to be presented to the Annual General Meeting of May 24, 2023

04/29/2023 | 11:18am EDT
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

Contents

PART I - INFORMATION ON SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE, ORGANIZATION AND CORPORATE

GOVERNANCE

2

A. SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE

3

B. CORPORATE BOARDS AND COMMITTEES

17

C. INTERNAL ORGANIZATION

57

D. REMUNERATION

68

E. TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES

85

PART II - EVALUATION OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

88

ANNEXES

106

Board of Directors' report on remuneration

Remuneration Committee Report

1

PART I - INFORMATION ON SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE, ORGANIZATION AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

2

A. SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE

I. Capital Structure

1. Shareholder base (share capital, number of shares, share distribution to shareholders), including indication of shares not admitted to trading, distinct categories of shares, underlying rights and duties and the percentage of capital that each category represents (article 29-H, paragraph 1, sub-paragraph a).

General Information on Capital Structure

Share capital on 31 December 2022 (€)

32,971,463.70

Total shares

31,401,394

Number of unlisted shares

0

Distinct categories of shares

Only ordinary shares exist

The company's share capital is fully paid up.

Ordinary shares grant general rights such as the right to vote, to participate in general meetings of shareholders, to receive information, profit sharing and pre-emptive rights in capital increases, as well as the generally applicable obligations of capital contributions and loyalty.

There are no categories of shares with special rights.

Shareholdings

Holding subject to NOVABASE

% share capital and voting rights

Number of shares

(pursuant to article 16, paragraph 3,

Shareholders' Agreement

sub-paragraph c) of the Securities

Code)

HNB - S.G.P.S., S.A. 1

11,438,851

36.43%

Pedro Miguel Quinteiro Marques

2,097,613

6.68%

Carvalho

Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado 1

1

0.00%

Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira 1

1

0.00%

José Afonso Oom Ferreira de Sousa 1

1

0.00%

TOTAL2

13,536,467

43.11%

  • José Afonso Oom Ferreira de Sousa, Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado and Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira are the controlling shareholders and directors of HNB - S.G.P.S., S.A., having signed a shareholders' agreement for all of this company's share capital.
  • Total holding attributable to shareholders José Afonso Oom Ferreira de Sousa, Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado, Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira, and Pedro Miguel Quinteiro Marques de Carvalho, pursuant to the NOVABASE shareholders' agreement described in point 6 of this report.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 29 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2023 15:17:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
