Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about 2022 Corporate Governance Report to be presented to the Annual General Meeting of May 24, 2023

A. SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE

I. Capital Structure

1. Shareholder base (share capital, number of shares, share distribution to shareholders), including indication of shares not admitted to trading, distinct categories of shares, underlying rights and duties and the percentage of capital that each category represents (article 29-H, paragraph 1, sub-paragraph a).

General Information on Capital Structure Share capital on 31 December 2022 (€) 32,971,463.70 Total shares 31,401,394 Number of unlisted shares 0 Distinct categories of shares Only ordinary shares exist

The company's share capital is fully paid up.

Ordinary shares grant general rights such as the right to vote, to participate in general meetings of shareholders, to receive information, profit sharing and pre-emptive rights in capital increases, as well as the generally applicable obligations of capital contributions and loyalty.

There are no categories of shares with special rights.

Shareholdings

Holding subject to NOVABASE % share capital and voting rights Number of shares (pursuant to article 16, paragraph 3, Shareholders' Agreement sub-paragraph c) of the Securities Code) HNB - S.G.P.S., S.A. 1 11,438,851 36.43% Pedro Miguel Quinteiro Marques 2,097,613 6.68% Carvalho Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado 1 1 0.00% Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira 1 1 0.00% José Afonso Oom Ferreira de Sousa 1 1 0.00% TOTAL2 13,536,467 43.11%

José Afonso Oom Ferreira de Sousa, Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado and Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira are the controlling shareholders and directors of HNB - S.G.P.S., S.A., having signed a shareholders' agreement for all of this company's share capital.