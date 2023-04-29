Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about 2022 Corporate Governance Report to be presented to the Annual General Meeting of May 24, 2023
04/29/2023 | 11:18am EDT
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT
Contents
PART I - INFORMATION ON SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE, ORGANIZATION AND CORPORATE
GOVERNANCE
2
A. SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE
3
B. CORPORATE BOARDS AND COMMITTEES
17
C. INTERNAL ORGANIZATION
57
D. REMUNERATION
68
E. TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES
85
PART II - EVALUATION OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
88
ANNEXES
106
Board of Directors' report on remuneration
Remuneration Committee Report
1
PART I - INFORMATION ON SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE, ORGANIZATION AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
2
A. SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE
I. Capital Structure
1. Shareholder base (share capital, number of shares, share distribution to shareholders), including indication of shares not admitted to trading, distinct categories of shares, underlying rights and duties and the percentage of capital that each category represents (article 29-H, paragraph 1, sub-paragraph a).
General Information on Capital Structure
Share capital on 31 December 2022 (€)
32,971,463.70
Total shares
31,401,394
Number of unlisted shares
0
Distinct categories of shares
Only ordinary shares exist
The company's share capital is fully paid up.
Ordinary shares grant general rights such as the right to vote, to participate in general meetings of shareholders, to receive information, profit sharing and pre-emptive rights in capital increases, as well as the generally applicable obligations of capital contributions and loyalty.
There are no categories of shares with special rights.
Shareholdings
Holding subject to NOVABASE
% share capital and voting rights
Number of shares
(pursuant to article 16, paragraph 3,
Shareholders' Agreement
sub-paragraph c) of the Securities
Code)
HNB - S.G.P.S., S.A. 1
11,438,851
36.43%
Pedro Miguel Quinteiro Marques
2,097,613
6.68%
Carvalho
Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado 1
1
0.00%
Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira 1
1
0.00%
José Afonso Oom Ferreira de Sousa 1
1
0.00%
TOTAL2
13,536,467
43.11%
José Afonso Oom Ferreira de Sousa, Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado and Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira are the controlling shareholders and directors of HNB - S.G.P.S., S.A., having signed a shareholders' agreement for all of this company's share capital.
Total holding attributable to shareholders José Afonso Oom Ferreira de Sousa, Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado, Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira, and Pedro Miguel Quinteiro Marques de Carvalho, pursuant to the NOVABASE shareholders' agreement described in point 6 of this report.
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.