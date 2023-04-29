Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about Report and Accounts 2022 to be presented to the Annual General Meeting of May 24, 2023 Non-ESEF version

PDF/printed version of the ﬁnancial statements.
In the event of conﬂict between this version and the ESEF version, the later version prevails.
ANNUAL
REPORT
2022
MANAGEMENT REPORT
Page
CHAIRMAN AND CEO'S MESSAGE
06
HIGHLIGHTS 2022
08
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
12
FINANCIAL AND STOCK PERFORMANCE
14
CORPORATE BOARDS
31
PROPOSAL FOR THE ALLOCATION OF RESULTS
33
ANNEXES TO THE MANAGEMENT REPORT
35
NON-FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
60
EUROPEAN TAXONOMY
69
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
71
AUDIT BOARD AND STATUTORY AUDITOR REPORTS
75
