Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about Report and Accounts 2022 to be presented to the Annual General Meeting of May 24, 2023 – Non-ESEF version
Novabase SGPS, S.A. informs about Report and Accounts 2022 to be presented to the Annual General Meeting of May 24, 2023 - Non-ESEF version
NOVABASE SGPS S.A.
NOVABASE - SGPS SA
Novabase, SGPS - Nom.
|Sales 2022
|
156 M
172 M
172 M
|Net income 2022
|
6,80 M
7,50 M
7,50 M
|Net cash 2022
|
44,0 M
48,6 M
48,6 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|20,9x
|Yield 2022
|9,37%
|Capitalization
|
135 M
149 M
149 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,58x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,54x
|Nbr of Employees
|2 112
|Free-Float
|30,5%
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|4,59 €
|Average target price
|6,30 €
|Spread / Average Target
|37,3%