    NVQ   PTNBA0AM0006

NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.

(NVQ)
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  02:02 2022-12-14 am EST
4.060 EUR   +0.50%
01:56pNovabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about acquisition of own shares and resume of the share buy-back programme
PU
01:56pNovabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informa sobre aquisição de ações próprias e retoma do programa de recompra de ações próprias
PU
12/06Novabase S G P S S A : - SGPS, S.A. informa sobre suspensão temporária do programa de recompra de ações próprias iniciado em 29 de setembro de 2021
PU
Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about acquisition of own shares and resume of the share buy-back programme

12/14/2022 | 01:56pm EST
Acquisition of Own Shares and Resume of the Share Buy-Back Programme

Lisbon, December 14th, 2022

Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of number 1 and paragraph a) of number 2 of article 11 of the Portuguese Securities Commission Regulation nr. 5/2008, NOVABASE - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Novabase") hereby informs that its subsidiary Novabase Consulting - S.G.P.S., S.A., fully owned by Novabase, has executed the following transaction on Novabase shares, which under legal terms are considered as Novabase own shares:

Date

Hour

Local

Transaction

Shares

Unit price

quantity

(€)

14/12/2022

16:40:29

Euronext

Acquisition

962,194

3.94

Lisbon

Novabase currently holds 2,043,358 own shares in treasury, representing 6.51% of the company's share capital, of which 962,194 are held through Novabase Consulting S.G.P.S., S.A..

Novabase further informs that the Share Buy-back Programme, which was suspended, as opportunely disclosed to the market, is going to be resumed tomorrow at the opening of the stock exchange session.

María Gil Marín

Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, SA

Chief Investors Office

Company issuing shares admitted to trading on a regulated market

Phone: +351 21 3836300

Registered Office: Av. D. João II, nº 34, Parque das Nações, 1998-031 Lisboa

Fax.: +351 21 3836301

Share Capital: € 32,971,463.70

investor.relations@novabase.com

Lisbon Commercial Registry Office registration and legal person number 502.280.182

Disclaimer

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 18:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
