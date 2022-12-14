Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about acquisition of own shares and resume of the share buy-back programme

Acquisition of Own Shares and Resume of the Share Buy-Back Programme

Lisbon, December 14th, 2022

Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of number 1 and paragraph a) of number 2 of article 11 of the Portuguese Securities Commission Regulation nr. 5/2008, NOVABASE - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Novabase") hereby informs that its subsidiary Novabase Consulting - S.G.P.S., S.A., fully owned by Novabase, has executed the following transaction on Novabase shares, which under legal terms are considered as Novabase own shares:

Date Hour Local Transaction Shares Unit price quantity (€) 14/12/2022 16:40:29 Euronext Acquisition 962,194 3.94 Lisbon

Novabase currently holds 2,043,358 own shares in treasury, representing 6.51% of the company's share capital, of which 962,194 are held through Novabase Consulting S.G.P.S., S.A..

Novabase further informs that the Share Buy-back Programme, which was suspended, as opportunely disclosed to the market, is going to be resumed tomorrow at the opening of the stock exchange session.