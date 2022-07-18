Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about conclusion of share capital reduction and payment of released amounts

Relevant Information

Conclusion of share capital reduction and payment of released amounts

Lisbon, 18 of July 2022

Following the information disclosed to the market on 29 June 2022, Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Novabase") hereby informs that, on 27 July 2022, the following operations will be executed with the Portuguese Securities Clearing House (Central de Valores Mobiliários):

Share capital reduction, as approved at the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 24 May 2022 and pursuant to the terms and conditions disclosed to the market.

As a result of these transactions, the nominal value of all shares representing Novabase's share capital is of €1.05. Payment of the amounts corresponding to the part of the share capital reduction reserved for direct attribution to the shareholders, in the following value per share:

Gross amount: €0.43.

It is further informed that, as from 25 July 2022 (inclusive), the shares representing the share capital of Novabase will be traded in the market with the new nominal value per share (i.e. €1.05) and without conferring the right to the aforementioned payment.

The abovementioned transactions will be made in accordance with the regulations of the Portuguese Securities Clearing House (Central de Valores Mobiliários) that are in force.