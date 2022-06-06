Log in
Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about granting of special responsibilities to Companys director

06/06/2022 | 02:42pm EDT
Granting of special responsibilities to Company's director

Lisbon, 6 June 2022

Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. (hereinafter referred to as "Novabase") informs that, following the General Meeting of shareholders held on 24 May 2022 in which context, among other resolutions, the election of Francisco Paulo Figueiredo Morais Antunes as member of the Board of Directors of the Company for the remainder of the current 2021-2023 term of office was approved as disclosed to the market in due time, in the meeting of Novabase's Board of Directors held on 2 June 2022 it was resolved to grant to such director certain special responsibilities (encargos especiais), within the terms and for the purposes of paragraph 1 of article 407 of the Portuguese Companies Code.

Within such context, the Board of Directors has resolved to grant to the director Francisco Antunes the responsibility for the areas of (i) logistics, (ii) finance and tax, and (iii) legal, and has delegated in such director powers to individually bind Novabase in the context of each one of his areas of responsibility mentioned above.

María Gil Marín

Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, SA

Chief Investors Officer

Company issuing shares admitted to trading on a regulated market

Tel: +351 21 3836300

Registered Office: Av. D. João II, nº 34, Parque das Nações, 1998-031 Lisboa

Fax.: +351 21 3836301

Share Capital: € 54.638.425,56

investor.relations@novabase.com

Lisbon Commercial Registry Office registration and legal person number 502.280.182

Disclaimer

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 18:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
