Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A., informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
09/01/2020 | 12:25pm EDT
Novabase SGPS, S.A., informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
Company Name
NOVABASE,SGPS
ISN
PTNBA0AM0006
Market
Euronext
Symbol
NBA
Source
NOVABASE - SGPS SA
Provider
Euronext
Disclaimer
Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 16:24:08 UTC
Sales 2020
122 M
146 M
146 M
Net income 2020
4,00 M
4,78 M
4,78 M
Net cash 2020
59,0 M
70,5 M
70,5 M
P/E ratio 2020
25,5x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
102 M
122 M
122 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,35x
EV / Sales 2021
0,33x
Nbr of Employees
1 742
Free-Float
34,8%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
5,15 €
Last Close Price
3,32 €
Spread / Highest target
55,1%
Spread / Average Target
55,1%
Spread / Lowest Target
55,1%
