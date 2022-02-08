Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme

02/08/2022 | 12:12pm EST
Announcement pursuant to articles 5(1) (b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052:

Interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme

Lisbon, 8 February 2022

As disclosed to the market in due time, on 29 September 2021, the company Novabase -

Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Novabase" or the "Company") started

trading in the context of the own shares buy-backprogramme (the "Buy-Back

Programme") approved on the Board of Directors' meeting held in 28 September 2021,

under the authorisation granted in Item Seven of the Agenda of the General Meeting of shareholders of Novabase that took place on 25 May 2021, and in the terms and conditions of the announcement regarding the start of trading under the Buy-Back Programme, disclosed by the Company on the 28 September 2021.

In this context, Novabase informs that, pursuant to articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, as well as pursuant to the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, in the period from the 1 February 2022 and 8 February 2022 (inclusively), Caixa - Banco de Investimento, S.A., has acquired shares representing Novabase's share capital, under the Buy-Back Programme and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of the programme in Euronext Lisbon's regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):

María Gil Marín

Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, SA

Chief Investors Office

Phone: +351 21 3836300

Registered Office: Av. D. João II, nº 34, Parque das Nações, 1998-031 Lisboa

Fax.: +351 21 3836301

Share Capital: 54,638,425.56

investor.relations@novabase.com

Lisbon Commercial Registry Office registration and legal person number 502.280.182

ISIN Code: PTNBA0AM0006

Date of the

Aggregated

Weighted

% Session's

% Share

Volume

Average Price

Transaction

Total Volume

Capital

(shares)

(EUR)

01/02/2022

-

-

-

-

02/02/2022

2

4.900

0.02

0.000

03/02/2022

516

4.960

13.16

0.002

04/02/2022

550

4.950

11.57

0.002

07/02/2022

-

-

-

-

08/02/2022

-

-

-

-

On the 8 February 2022, Novabase held, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, an aggregated total of 730,416 own shares, representing 2.33% of the Company's share capital.

Further detailed information on all transactions carried out, under the Buy-Back Programme, in the period from the 1 February 2022 and the 8 February 2022 (inclusively), may be found in the in the documents annexed hereto.

María Gil Marín

Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, SA

Chief Investors Office

Phone: +351 21 3836300

Registered Office: Av. D. João II, nº 34, Parque das Nações, 1998-031 Lisboa

Fax.: +351 21 3836301

Share Capital: 54,638,425.56

investor.relations@novabase.com

Lisbon Commercial Registry Office registration and legal person number 502.280.182

Emissão: 02/02/2022 16:43:26

Pág: 1

CEFLRCIN_PART

Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA

Fax:

Att:

Relação de Transacções

C/V

Contrata

Título

Tp. Neg.

Qtd./Montante

Pr.Médio

Importância

Tx.Corr.

I.S.Corr.

Tx.Bolsa

Outros Encargos

Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido

Sessão de: 02/02/2022

Data de Liquidação: 04/02/2022

Moeda:

EUR

Praça:

EURONEXT LISBOA

C

2022020200248

NOVABASE SGPS

P

ISIN: PTNBA0AM0006

NOM

2

4,90000000

9,80

0,01

0,00

0,00

0,00

-4,90500000

-9,81

N.º Ordem IF

N.º de Negócio

Qtd./Mont. Neg.

Preço Neg.

Cotação

Hora Neg.

20220202080336752010

5121

1

4,9000

Vista

14:15:00

20220202080336752010

5377

1

4,9000

Vista

14:36:32

Total de Compras:

9,80

0,01

0,00

0,00

0,00

-9,81

Total da Praça EURONEXT LISBOA:

0,01

0,00

0,00

0,00

-9,81

Total:

0,01

0,00

0,00

0,00

-9,81

Liquidação Financeira

Banco de Portugal: 04/02/2022

EUR

-9,80

CAIXA BI

EUR

-0,01

Emissão: 03/02/2022 16:44:32

Pág: 1

CEFLRCIN_PART

Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA

Fax:

Att:

Relação de Transacções

C/V

Contrata

Título

Tp. Neg.

Qtd./Montante

Pr.Médio

Importância

Tx.Corr.

I.S.Corr.

Tx.Bolsa

Outros Encargos

Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido

Sessão de: 03/02/2022

Data de Liquidação: 07/02/2022

Moeda: EUR

Praça: EURONEXT LISBOA

C

2022020300170

NOVABASE SGPS

P

ISIN: PTNBA0AM0006

NOM

516

4,95951550

2.559,11

1,92

0,08

0,00

0,00

-4,96339147

-2.561,11

N.º Ordem IF

N.º de Negócio

Qtd./Mont. Neg.

Preço Neg.

Cotação

Hora Neg.

20220203125424019001

3073

56

4,9800

Vista

14:38:20

20220203125424019001

3329

309

4,9800

Vista

14:47:09

20220203125424019001

3585

128

4,9100

Vista

15:01:18

20220203125424019001

3841

1

4,9100

Vista

15:01:18

Emissão: 03/02/2022 16:44:32

Pág: 2

CEFLRCIN_PART

Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA

Fax:

Att:

Relação de Transacções

C/V

Contrata

Título

Tp. Neg.

Qtd./Montante

Pr.Médio

Importância

Tx.Corr.

I.S.Corr.

Tx.Bolsa

Outros Encargos

Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido

Sessão de: 03/02/2022

Data de Liquidação: 07/02/2022

Moeda:

EUR

Praça:

EURONEXT LISBOA

20220203125424019001

4097

22

4,9100

Vista

15:01:27

Total de Compras:

2 559,11

1,92

0,08

0,00

0,00

-2 561,11

Total da Praça EURONEXT LISBOA:

1,92

0,08

0,00

0,00

-2 561,11

Total:

1,92

0,08

0,00

0,00

-2 561,11

Liquidação Financeira

Banco de Portugal: 07/02/2022

EUR

-2 559,11

CAIXA BI

EUR

-2,00

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 17:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
