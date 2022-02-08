Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
02/08/2022 | 12:12pm EST
Announcement pursuant to articles 5(1) (b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052:
Interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
Lisbon, 8 February 2022
As disclosed to the market in due time, on 29 September 2021, the company Novabase -
Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Novabase" or the "Company") started
trading in the context of the own shares buy-backprogramme (the"Buy-Back
Programme") approved on the Board of Directors' meeting held in 28 September 2021,
under the authorisation granted in Item Seven of the Agenda of the General Meeting of shareholders of Novabase that took place on 25 May 2021, and in the terms and conditions of the announcement regarding the start of trading under the Buy-Back Programme, disclosed by the Company on the 28 September 2021.
In this context, Novabase informs that, pursuant to articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, as well as pursuant to the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, in the period from the 1 February 2022 and 8 February 2022 (inclusively), Caixa - Banco de Investimento, S.A., has acquired shares representing Novabase's share capital, under theBuy-Back Programme and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of the programme in Euronext Lisbon's regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):
María Gil Marín
Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, SA
Chief Investors Office
Phone: +351 21 3836300
Registered Office: Av. D. João II, nº 34, Parque das Nações, 1998-031 Lisboa
Fax.: +351 21 3836301
Share Capital: € 54,638,425.56
investor.relations@novabase.com
Lisbon Commercial Registry Office registration and legal person number 502.280.182
ISIN Code: PTNBA0AM0006
Date of the
Aggregated
Weighted
% Session's
% Share
Volume
Average Price
Transaction
Total Volume
Capital
(shares)
(EUR)
01/02/2022
-
-
-
-
02/02/2022
2
4.900
0.02
0.000
03/02/2022
516
4.960
13.16
0.002
04/02/2022
550
4.950
11.57
0.002
07/02/2022
-
-
-
-
08/02/2022
-
-
-
-
On the 8 February 2022, Novabase held, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, an aggregated total of 730,416 own shares, representing 2.33% of the Company's share capital.
Further detailed information on all transactions carried out, under the Buy-Back Programme, in the period from the 1 February 2022 and the 8 February 2022 (inclusively), may be found in the in the documents annexed hereto.
Emissão: 02/02/2022 16:43:26
Pág: 1
CEFLRCIN_PART
Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA
Fax:
Att:
Relação de Transacções
C/V
Contrata
Título
Tp. Neg.
Qtd./Montante
Pr.Médio
Importância
Tx.Corr.
I.S.Corr.
Tx.Bolsa
Outros Encargos
Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido
Sessão de: 02/02/2022
Data de Liquidação: 04/02/2022
Moeda:
EUR
Praça:
EURONEXT LISBOA
C
2022020200248
NOVABASE SGPS
P
ISIN: PTNBA0AM0006
NOM
2
4,90000000
9,80
0,01
0,00
0,00
0,00
-4,90500000
-9,81
N.º Ordem IF
N.º de Negócio
Qtd./Mont. Neg.
Preço Neg.
Cotação
Hora Neg.
20220202080336752010
5121
1
4,9000
Vista
14:15:00
20220202080336752010
5377
1
4,9000
Vista
14:36:32
Total de Compras:
9,80
0,01
0,00
0,00
0,00
-9,81
Total da Praça EURONEXT LISBOA:
0,01
0,00
0,00
0,00
-9,81
Total:
0,01
0,00
0,00
0,00
-9,81
Liquidação Financeira
Banco de Portugal: 04/02/2022
EUR
-9,80
CAIXA BI
EUR
-0,01
Emissão: 03/02/2022 16:44:32
Pág: 1
CEFLRCIN_PART
Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA
Fax:
Att:
Relação de Transacções
C/V
Contrata
Título
Tp. Neg.
Qtd./Montante
Pr.Médio
Importância
Tx.Corr.
I.S.Corr.
Tx.Bolsa
Outros Encargos
Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido
Sessão de: 03/02/2022
Data de Liquidação: 07/02/2022
Moeda: EUR
Praça: EURONEXT LISBOA
C
2022020300170
NOVABASE SGPS
P
ISIN: PTNBA0AM0006
NOM
516
4,95951550
2.559,11
1,92
0,08
0,00
0,00
-4,96339147
-2.561,11
N.º Ordem IF
N.º de Negócio
Qtd./Mont. Neg.
Preço Neg.
Cotação
Hora Neg.
20220203125424019001
3073
56
4,9800
Vista
14:38:20
20220203125424019001
3329
309
4,9800
Vista
14:47:09
20220203125424019001
3585
128
4,9100
Vista
15:01:18
20220203125424019001
3841
1
4,9100
Vista
15:01:18
Emissão: 03/02/2022 16:44:32
Pág: 2
CEFLRCIN_PART
Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA
Fax:
Att:
Relação de Transacções
C/V
Contrata
Título
Tp. Neg.
Qtd./Montante
Pr.Médio
Importância
Tx.Corr.
I.S.Corr.
Tx.Bolsa
Outros Encargos
Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido
Sessão de: 03/02/2022
Data de Liquidação: 07/02/2022
Moeda:
EUR
Praça:
EURONEXT LISBOA
20220203125424019001
4097
22
4,9100
Vista
15:01:27
Total de Compras:
2 559,11
1,92
0,08
0,00
0,00
-2 561,11
Total da Praça EURONEXT LISBOA:
1,92
0,08
0,00
0,00
-2 561,11
Total:
1,92
0,08
0,00
0,00
-2 561,11
Liquidação Financeira
Banco de Portugal: 07/02/2022
EUR
-2 559,11
CAIXA BI
EUR
-2,00
