NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.

(NVQ)
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  05/23 02:05:38 am EDT
5.080 EUR   +0.40%
12:27pNOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
PU
05/13NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A. : Share buyback
CO
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A., Q1 2022 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, May 05, 2022
CI
Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme

05/23/2022 | 12:27pm EDT
Announcement pursuant to articles 5(1) (b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052:

Interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme

Lisbon, 23 May 2022

As disclosed to the market in due time, on 29 September 2021, the company Novabase -

Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Novabase" or the "Company") started

trading in the context of the own shares buy-backprogramme (the "Buy-Back

Programme") approved on the Board of Directors' meeting held in 28 September 2021,

under the authorisation granted in Item Seven of the Agenda of the General Meeting of shareholders of Novabase that took place on 25 May 2021, and in the terms and conditions of the announcement regarding the start of trading under the Buy-Back Programme, disclosed by the Company on the 28 September 2021.

In this context, Novabase informs that, pursuant to articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, as well as pursuant to the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, in the period from the 16 May 2022 and 23 May 2022 (inclusively), Caixa - Banco de Investimento, S.A., has acquired shares representing Novabase's share capital, under the Buy-Back Programme and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of the programme in Euronext Lisbon's regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):

María Gil Marín

Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, SA

Chief Investors Officer

Company issuing shares admitted to trading on a regulated market

Tel: +351 21 3836300

Registered Office: Av. D. João II, nº 34, Parque das Nações, 1998-031 Lisboa

Fax.: +351 21 3836301

Share Capital: € 54.638.425,56

investor.relations@novabase.com

Lisbon Commercial Registry Office registration and legal person number 502.280.182

ISIN Code: PTNBA0AM0006

Date of the

Aggregated

Weighted

% Session's

% Share

Volume

Average Price

Transaction

Total Volume

Capital

(shares)

(EUR)

16/05/2022

-

-

-

-

17/05/2022

-

-

-

-

18/05/2022

-

-

-

-

19/05/2022

-

-

-

-

20/05/2022

3,025

5.12264

18.01

0.010

23/05/2022

3,100

5.18403

14.52

0.010

On the 23 May 2022, Novabase held, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, an aggregated total of 834,379 own shares, representing 2.66% of the Company's share capital.

Further detailed information on all transactions carried out, under the Buy-Back Programme, in the period from the 16 May 2022 and the 23 May 2022 (inclusively), may be found in the in the documents annexed hereto.

Emissão: 20/05/2022 16:44:00

Pág: 1

CEFLRCIN_PART

Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA

Fax:

Att:

Relação de Transacções

C/V

Contrata

Título

Tp. Neg.

Qtd./Montante

Pr.Médio

Importância

Tx.Corr.

I.S.Corr.

Tx.Bolsa

Outros Encargos

Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido

Sessão de: 20/05/2022

Data de Liquidação: 24/05/2022

Moeda: EUR

Praça: EURONEXT LISBOA

C

2022052000324

NOVABASE SGPS

P

ISIN: PTNBA0AM0006

NOM

3 025

5,12264463

15.496,00

11,62

0,46

0,00

0,00

-5,12663802

-15.508,08

N.º Ordem IF

N.º de Negócio

Qtd./Mont. Neg.

Preço Neg.

Cotação

Hora Neg.

20220520080346367010

3329

1.000

5,1200

Vista

13:31:13

20220520080346367010

4097

725

5,1200

Vista

13:46:39

20220520080346367010

4353

900

5,1200

Vista

13:47:00

20220520080346367010

5633

400

5,1400

Vista

15:37:49

Total de Compras:

15 496,00

11,62

0,46

0,00

0,00

-15 508,08

Total da Praça EURONEXT LISBOA:

11,62

0,46

0,00

0,00

-15 508,08

Total:

11,62

0,46

0,00

0,00

-15 508,08

Liquidação Financeira

Banco de Portugal: 24/05/2022

EUR

-15 496,00

CAIXA BI

EUR

-12,08

Emissão: 23/05/2022 16:43:03

Pág: 1

CEFLRCIN_PART

Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA

Fax:

Att:

Relação de Transacções

C/V

Contrata

Título

Tp. Neg.

Qtd./Montante

Pr.Médio

Importância

Tx.Corr.

I.S.Corr.

Tx.Bolsa

Outros Encargos

Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido

Sessão de: 23/05/2022

Data de Liquidação: 25/05/2022

Moeda: EUR

Praça: EURONEXT LISBOA

C

2022052300184

NOVABASE SGPS

P

ISIN: PTNBA0AM0006

NOM

3 100

5,18403226

16.070,50

12,05

0,48

0,00

0,00

-5,18807419

-16.083,03

N.º Ordem IF

N.º de Negócio

Qtd./Mont. Neg.

Preço Neg.

Cotação

Hora Neg.

20220523110307112006

1025

269

5,2000

Vista

11:03:07

20220523110307112006

1281

125

5,2000

Vista

11:21:27

20220523110307112006

6657

2.475

5,1800

Vista

13:26:18

20220523110307112006

769

231

5,2000

Vista

11:03:07

Total de Compras:

16 070,50

12,05

0,48

0,00

0,00

-16 083,03

Total da Praça EURONEXT LISBOA:

12,05

0,48

0,00

0,00

-16 083,03

Total:

12,05

0,48

0,00

0,00

-16 083,03

Liquidação Financeira

Banco de Portugal: 25/05/2022

EUR

-16 070,50

CAIXA BI

EUR

-12,53

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 16:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
