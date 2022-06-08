Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
06/08/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
Announcement pursuant to articles 5(1) (b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052:
Interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
Lisbon, 8 June 2022
As disclosed to the market in due time, on 29 September 2021, the company Novabase -
Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Novabase" or the "Company") started
trading in the context of the own shares buy-backprogramme (the"Buy-Back
Programme") approved on the Board of Directors' meeting held in 28 September 2021,
under the authorisation granted in Item Seven of the Agenda of the General Meeting of shareholders of Novabase that took place on 25 May 2021, and in the terms and conditions of the announcement regarding the start of trading under the Buy-Back Programme, disclosed by the Company on the 28 September 2021.
In this context, Novabase informs that, pursuant to articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, as well as pursuant to the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, in the period from the 1 June 2022 and 8 June 2022
(inclusively), Caixa - Banco de Investimento, S.A., has acquired shares representing Novabase's share capital, under theBuy-Back Programme and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of the programme in Euronext Lisbon's regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):
María Gil Marín
Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, SA
Chief Investors Officer
Company issuing shares admitted to trading on a regulated market
Tel: +351 21 3836300
Registered Office: Av. D. João II, nº 34, Parque das Nações, 1998-031 Lisboa
Fax.: +351 21 3836301
Share Capital: € 54.638.425,56
investor.relations@novabase.com
Lisbon Commercial Registry Office registration and legal person number 502.280.182
ISIN Code: PTNBA0AM0006
Date of the
Aggregated
Weighted
% Session's
% Share
Volume
Average Price
Transaction
Total Volume
Capital
(shares)
(EUR)
01/06/2022
8,270
5.157
23.23
0.026
02/06/2022
1,800
5.163
21.12
0.006
03/06/2022
-
-
-
-
06/06/2022
-
-
-
-
07/06/2022
1,200
5.110
11.39
0.004
08/06/2022
-
-
-
-
On the 8 June 2022, Novabase held, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, an aggregated total of 849,639 own shares, representing 2.71% of the Company's share capital.
Further detailed information on all transactions carried out, under the Buy-Back Programme, in the period from the 1 June 2022 and the 8 June 2022 (inclusively), may be found in the in the documents annexed hereto.
Emissão: 01/06/2022 16:39:55
Pág: 1
CEFLRCIN_PART
Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA
Fax:
Att:
Relação de Transacções
C/V
Contrata
Título
Tp. Neg.
Qtd./Montante
Pr.Médio
Importância
Tx.Corr.
I.S.Corr.
Tx.Bolsa
Outros Encargos
Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido
Sessão de: 01/06/2022
Data de Liquidação: 03/06/2022
Moeda: EUR
Praça: EURONEXT LISBOA
C
2022060100175
NOVABASE SGPS
P
ISIN: PTNBA0AM0006
NOM
8 270
5,15748730
42.652,42
31,99
1,28
0,00
0,00
-5,16151028
-42.685,69
N.º Ordem IF
N.º de Negócio
Qtd./Mont. Neg.
Preço Neg.
Cotação
Hora Neg.
20220601112324871039
10241
342
5,1800
Vista
15:17:44
20220601112324871039
10497
39
5,1800
Vista
15:18:26
20220601112324871039
10753
303
5,1800
Vista
15:18:26
20220601112324871039
11009
197
5,1800
Vista
15:19:06
20220601112324871039
11777
250
5,1600
Vista
15:34:17
20220601112324871039
14593
351
5,1400
Vista
15:39:36
20220601112324871039
14849
453
5,1400
Vista
15:40:16
20220601112324871039
15105
342
5,1400
Vista
15:40:54
20220601112324871039
15361
342
5,1400
Vista
15:41:33
20220601112324871039
1537
250
5,2600
Vista
12:03:47
20220601112324871039
15617
342
5,1400
Vista
15:42:15
Emissão: 01/06/2022 16:39:55
Pág: 2
CEFLRCIN_PART
Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA
Fax:
Att:
Relação de Transacções
C/V
Contrata
Título
Tp. Neg.
Qtd./Montante
Pr.Médio
Importância
Tx.Corr.
I.S.Corr.
Tx.Bolsa
Outros Encargos
Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido
Sessão de: 01/06/2022
Data de Liquidação: 03/06/2022
Moeda:
EUR
Praça:
EURONEXT LISBOA
20220601112324871039
15873
30
5,1400
Vista
15:42:57
20220601112324871039
16129
300
5,1400
Vista
15:42:57
20220601112324871039
16897
184
5,1000
Vista
15:44:57
20220601112324871039
17153
342
5,1000
Vista
15:45:34
20220601112324871039
19969
314
5,1000
Vista
16:00:39
20220601112324871039
20225
343
5,1000
Vista
16:01:17
20220601112324871039
20481
163
5,1000
Vista
16:01:59
20220601112324871039
21761
292
5,0800
Vista
16:26:39
20220601112324871039
22017
332
5,0800
Vista
16:27:58
20220601112324871039
3073
474
5,2400
Vista
13:13:13
20220601112324871039
3329
26
5,2400
Vista
13:47:10
20220601112324871039
4353
300
5,2200
Vista
13:47:10
20220601112324871039
5633
145
5,2000
Vista
13:50:32
20220601112324871039
5889
340
5,2000
Vista
13:51:14
20220601112324871039
6145
340
5,2000
Vista
13:51:52
Emissão: 01/06/2022 16:39:55
Pág: 3
CEFLRCIN_PART
Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA
Fax:
Att:
Relação de Transacções
C/V
Contrata
Título
Tp. Neg.
Qtd./Montante
Pr.Médio
Importância
Tx.Corr.
I.S.Corr.
Tx.Bolsa
Outros Encargos
Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido
Sessão de: 01/06/2022
Data de Liquidação: 03/06/2022
Moeda:
EUR
Praça:
EURONEXT LISBOA
20220601112324871039
6401
125
5,2000
Vista
13:52:34
20220601112324871039
6657
215
5,2000
Vista
13:52:34
20220601112324871039
6913
85
5,2000
Vista
13:53:14
20220601112324871039
7937
195
5,1200
Vista
13:54:17
20220601112324871039
9729
172
5,1800
Vista
15:16:21
20220601112324871039
9985
342
5,1800
Vista
15:17:02
Total de Compras:
42 652,42
31,99
1,28
0,00
0,00
-42 685,69
Total da Praça EURONEXT LISBOA:
31,99
1,28
0,00
0,00
-42 685,69
Total:
31,99
1,28
0,00
0,00
-42 685,69
Liquidação Financeira
Banco de Portugal: 03/06/2022
EUR
-42 652,42
CAIXA BI
EUR
-33,27
