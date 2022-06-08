Log in
NOVABASE S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A., informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
PU
12:32pNOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
PU
06/06NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about granting of special responsibilities to Companys director
PU
Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme

06/08/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
Announcement pursuant to articles 5(1) (b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052:

Interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme

Lisbon, 8 June 2022

As disclosed to the market in due time, on 29 September 2021, the company Novabase -

Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Novabase" or the "Company") started

trading in the context of the own shares buy-backprogramme (the "Buy-Back

Programme") approved on the Board of Directors' meeting held in 28 September 2021,

under the authorisation granted in Item Seven of the Agenda of the General Meeting of shareholders of Novabase that took place on 25 May 2021, and in the terms and conditions of the announcement regarding the start of trading under the Buy-Back Programme, disclosed by the Company on the 28 September 2021.

In this context, Novabase informs that, pursuant to articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, as well as pursuant to the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, in the period from the 1 June 2022 and 8 June 2022

(inclusively), Caixa - Banco de Investimento, S.A., has acquired shares representing Novabase's share capital, under the Buy-Back Programme and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of the programme in Euronext Lisbon's regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):

María Gil Marín

Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, SA

Chief Investors Officer

Company issuing shares admitted to trading on a regulated market

Tel: +351 21 3836300

Registered Office: Av. D. João II, nº 34, Parque das Nações, 1998-031 Lisboa

Fax.: +351 21 3836301

Share Capital: € 54.638.425,56

investor.relations@novabase.com

Lisbon Commercial Registry Office registration and legal person number 502.280.182

ISIN Code: PTNBA0AM0006

Date of the

Aggregated

Weighted

% Session's

% Share

Volume

Average Price

Transaction

Total Volume

Capital

(shares)

(EUR)

01/06/2022

8,270

5.157

23.23

0.026

02/06/2022

1,800

5.163

21.12

0.006

03/06/2022

-

-

-

-

06/06/2022

-

-

-

-

07/06/2022

1,200

5.110

11.39

0.004

08/06/2022

-

-

-

-

On the 8 June 2022, Novabase held, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, an aggregated total of 849,639 own shares, representing 2.71% of the Company's share capital.

Further detailed information on all transactions carried out, under the Buy-Back Programme, in the period from the 1 June 2022 and the 8 June 2022 (inclusively), may be found in the in the documents annexed hereto.

María Gil Marín

Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, SA

Chief Investors Officer

Company issuing shares admitted to trading on a regulated market

Tel: +351 21 3836300

Registered Office: Av. D. João II, nº 34, Parque das Nações, 1998-031 Lisboa

Fax.: +351 21 3836301

Share Capital: € 54.638.425,56

investor.relations@novabase.com

Lisbon Commercial Registry Office registration and legal person number 502.280.182

Emissão: 01/06/2022 16:39:55

Pág: 1

CEFLRCIN_PART

Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA

Fax:

Att:

Relação de Transacções

C/V

Contrata

Título

Tp. Neg.

Qtd./Montante

Pr.Médio

Importância

Tx.Corr.

I.S.Corr.

Tx.Bolsa

Outros Encargos

Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido

Sessão de: 01/06/2022

Data de Liquidação: 03/06/2022

Moeda: EUR

Praça: EURONEXT LISBOA

C

2022060100175

NOVABASE SGPS

P

ISIN: PTNBA0AM0006

NOM

8 270

5,15748730

42.652,42

31,99

1,28

0,00

0,00

-5,16151028

-42.685,69

N.º Ordem IF

N.º de Negócio

Qtd./Mont. Neg.

Preço Neg.

Cotação

Hora Neg.

20220601112324871039

10241

342

5,1800

Vista

15:17:44

20220601112324871039

10497

39

5,1800

Vista

15:18:26

20220601112324871039

10753

303

5,1800

Vista

15:18:26

20220601112324871039

11009

197

5,1800

Vista

15:19:06

20220601112324871039

11777

250

5,1600

Vista

15:34:17

20220601112324871039

14593

351

5,1400

Vista

15:39:36

20220601112324871039

14849

453

5,1400

Vista

15:40:16

20220601112324871039

15105

342

5,1400

Vista

15:40:54

20220601112324871039

15361

342

5,1400

Vista

15:41:33

20220601112324871039

1537

250

5,2600

Vista

12:03:47

20220601112324871039

15617

342

5,1400

Vista

15:42:15

Emissão: 01/06/2022 16:39:55

Pág: 2

CEFLRCIN_PART

Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA

Fax:

Att:

Relação de Transacções

C/V

Contrata

Título

Tp. Neg.

Qtd./Montante

Pr.Médio

Importância

Tx.Corr.

I.S.Corr.

Tx.Bolsa

Outros Encargos

Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido

Sessão de: 01/06/2022

Data de Liquidação: 03/06/2022

Moeda:

EUR

Praça:

EURONEXT LISBOA

20220601112324871039

15873

30

5,1400

Vista

15:42:57

20220601112324871039

16129

300

5,1400

Vista

15:42:57

20220601112324871039

16897

184

5,1000

Vista

15:44:57

20220601112324871039

17153

342

5,1000

Vista

15:45:34

20220601112324871039

19969

314

5,1000

Vista

16:00:39

20220601112324871039

20225

343

5,1000

Vista

16:01:17

20220601112324871039

20481

163

5,1000

Vista

16:01:59

20220601112324871039

21761

292

5,0800

Vista

16:26:39

20220601112324871039

22017

332

5,0800

Vista

16:27:58

20220601112324871039

3073

474

5,2400

Vista

13:13:13

20220601112324871039

3329

26

5,2400

Vista

13:47:10

20220601112324871039

4353

300

5,2200

Vista

13:47:10

20220601112324871039

5633

145

5,2000

Vista

13:50:32

20220601112324871039

5889

340

5,2000

Vista

13:51:14

20220601112324871039

6145

340

5,2000

Vista

13:51:52

Emissão: 01/06/2022 16:39:55

Pág: 3

CEFLRCIN_PART

Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA

Fax:

Att:

Relação de Transacções

C/V

Contrata

Título

Tp. Neg.

Qtd./Montante

Pr.Médio

Importância

Tx.Corr.

I.S.Corr.

Tx.Bolsa

Outros Encargos

Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido

Sessão de: 01/06/2022

Data de Liquidação: 03/06/2022

Moeda:

EUR

Praça:

EURONEXT LISBOA

20220601112324871039

6401

125

5,2000

Vista

13:52:34

20220601112324871039

6657

215

5,2000

Vista

13:52:34

20220601112324871039

6913

85

5,2000

Vista

13:53:14

20220601112324871039

7937

195

5,1200

Vista

13:54:17

20220601112324871039

9729

172

5,1800

Vista

15:16:21

20220601112324871039

9985

342

5,1800

Vista

15:17:02

Total de Compras:

42 652,42

31,99

1,28

0,00

0,00

-42 685,69

Total da Praça EURONEXT LISBOA:

31,99

1,28

0,00

0,00

-42 685,69

Total:

31,99

1,28

0,00

0,00

-42 685,69

Liquidação Financeira

Banco de Portugal: 03/06/2022

EUR

-42 652,42

CAIXA BI

EUR

-33,27

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 16:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
