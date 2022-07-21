Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
07/21/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
Announcement pursuant to articles 5(1) (b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052:
Interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
Lisbon, 21 July 2022
As disclosed to the market in due time, on 29 September 2021, the company Novabase -
Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Novabase" or the "Company") started
trading in the context of the own shares buy-backprogramme (the"Buy-Back
Programme") approved on the Board of Directors' meeting held in 28 September 2021,
under the authorisation granted in Item Seven of the Agenda of the General Meeting of shareholders of Novabase that took place on 25 May 2021, and in the terms and conditions of the announcement regarding the start of trading under the Buy-Back Programme, disclosed by the Company on the 28 September 2021.
In this context, Novabase informs that, pursuant to articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, as well as pursuant to the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, in the period from the 14 July 2022 and 21 July 2022
(inclusively), Caixa - Banco de Investimento, S.A., has acquired shares representing Novabase's share capital, under the Buy-Back Programme and as the financial
intermediary in charge of the execution of the programme in Euronext Lisbon's regulated
market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):
María Gil Marín
Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, SA
Chief Investors Officer
Company issuing shares admitted to trading on a regulated market
Tel: +351 21 3836300
Registered Office: Av. D. João II, nº 34, Parque das Nações, 1998-031 Lisboa
Fax.: +351 21 3836301
Share Capital: € 32,971,463.70
investor.relations@novabase.com
Lisbon Commercial Registry Office registration and legal person number 502.280.182
ISIN Code: PTNBA0AM0006
Date of the
Aggregated
Weighted
% Session's
% Share
Volume
Average Price
Transaction
Total Volume
Capital
(shares)
(EUR)
14/07/2022
-
-
-
-
15/07/2022
-
-
-
-
18/07/2022
-
-
-
-
19/07/2022
6,900
4.936
22.27
0.022
20/07/2022
4,200
5.038
14.31
0.013
21/07/2022
1,090
5.009
11.84
0.003
On the 21 July 2022, Novabase held, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, an aggregated total of 1,019,428 own shares, representing 3.25% of the Company's share capital.
Further detailed information on all transactions carried out, under the Buy-Back Programme, in the period from the 14 July 2022 and the 21 July 2022 (inclusively), may be found in the in the documents annexed hereto.
María Gil Marín
Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, SA
Chief Investors Officer
Company issuing shares admitted to trading on a regulated market
Tel: +351 21 3836300
Registered Office: Av. D. João II, nº 34, Parque das Nações, 1998-031 Lisboa
Fax.: +351 21 3836301
Share Capital: € 32,971,463.70
investor.relations@novabase.com
Lisbon Commercial Registry Office registration and legal person number 502.280.182
Emissão: 19/07/2022 16:36:13
Pág: 1
CEFLRCIN_PART
Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA
Fax:
Att:
Relação de Transacções
C/V
Contrata
Título
Tp. Neg.
Qtd./Montante
Pr.Médio
Importância
Tx.Corr.
I.S.Corr.
Tx.Bolsa
Outros Encargos
Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido
Sessão de: 19/07/2022
Data de Liquidação: 21/07/2022
Moeda: EUR
Praça: EURONEXT LISBOA
C
2022071900011
NOVABASE SGPS
P
ISIN: PTNBA0AM0006
NOM
6 900
4,93605797
34.058,80
25,54
1,02
0,00
0,00
-4,93990725
-34.085,36
N.º Ordem IF
N.º de Negócio
Qtd./Mont. Neg.
Preço Neg.
Cotação
Hora Neg.
20220719080031714001
10497
700
4,9200
Vista
14:22:42
20220719080031714001
11009
200
4,9200
Vista
14:27:59
20220719080031714001
11521
500
4,9200
Vista
14:58:17
20220719080031714001
1793
800
5,0000
Vista
08:15:00
20220719080031714001
2049
200
5,0000
Vista
08:15:18
20220719080031714001
2817
100
4,9300
Vista
08:25:22
20220719080031714001
7425
1.190
4,9400
Vista
11:53:19
20220719080031714001
7937
200
4,9400
Vista
12:25:14
20220719080031714001
8193
100
4,9400
Vista
13:35:07
20220719080031714001
8961
1.910
4,9200
Vista
13:48:22
20220719080031714001
9217
500
4,9200
Vista
13:48:42
Emissão: 19/07/2022 16:36:13
Pág: 2
CEFLRCIN_PART
Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA
Fax:
Att:
Relação de Transacções
C/V
Contrata
Título
Tp. Neg.
Qtd./Montante
Pr.Médio
Importância
Tx.Corr.
I.S.Corr.
Tx.Bolsa
Outros Encargos
Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido
Sessão de: 19/07/2022
Data de Liquidação: 21/07/2022
Moeda:
EUR
Praça:
EURONEXT LISBOA
20220719080031714001
9729
400
4,9200
Vista
14:12:27
20220719080031714001
9985
100
4,9200
Vista
14:12:36
Total de Compras:
34 058,80
25,54
1,02
0,00
0,00
-34 085,36
Total da Praça EURONEXT LISBOA:
25,54
1,02
0,00
0,00
-34 085,36
Total:
25,54
1,02
0,00
0,00
-34 085,36
Liquidação Financeira
Banco de Portugal: 21/07/2022
EUR
-34 058,80
CAIXA BI
EUR
-26,56
Emissão: 20/07/2022 16:43:48
Pág: 1
CEFLRCIN_PART
Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA
Fax:
Att:
Relação de Transacções
C/V
Contrata
Título
Tp. Neg.
Qtd./Montante
Pr.Médio
Importância
Tx.Corr.
I.S.Corr.
Tx.Bolsa
Outros Encargos
Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido
Sessão de: 20/07/2022
Data de Liquidação: 22/07/2022
Moeda: EUR
Praça: EURONEXT LISBOA
C
2022072000196
NOVABASE SGPS
P
ISIN: PTNBA0AM0006
NOM
4 200
5,03809524
21.160,00
15,87
0,63
0,00
0,00
-5,04202381
-21.176,50
N.º Ordem IF
N.º de Negócio
Qtd./Mont. Neg.
Preço Neg.
Cotação
Hora Neg.
20220720093948154041
7169
4.000
5,0400
Vista
12:36:05
20220720093948154041
9217
200
5,0000
Vista
15:41:48
Total de Compras:
21 160,00
15,87
0,63
0,00
0,00
-21 176,50
Total da Praça EURONEXT LISBOA:
15,87
0,63
0,00
0,00
-21 176,50
Total:
15,87
0,63
0,00
0,00
-21 176,50
Liquidação Financeira
Banco de Portugal: 22/07/2022
EUR
-21 160,00
CAIXA BI
EUR
-16,50
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.