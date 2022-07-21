Log in
NOVABASE S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
PU
NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
PU
NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about conclusion of share capital reduction and payment of released amounts
PU
Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme

07/21/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
Announcement pursuant to articles 5(1) (b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052:

Interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme

Lisbon, 21 July 2022

As disclosed to the market in due time, on 29 September 2021, the company Novabase -

Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Novabase" or the "Company") started

trading in the context of the own shares buy-backprogramme (the "Buy-Back

Programme") approved on the Board of Directors' meeting held in 28 September 2021,

under the authorisation granted in Item Seven of the Agenda of the General Meeting of shareholders of Novabase that took place on 25 May 2021, and in the terms and conditions of the announcement regarding the start of trading under the Buy-Back Programme, disclosed by the Company on the 28 September 2021.

In this context, Novabase informs that, pursuant to articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, as well as pursuant to the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, in the period from the 14 July 2022 and 21 July 2022

(inclusively), Caixa - Banco de Investimento, S.A., has acquired shares representing Novabase's share capital, under the Buy-Back Programme and as the financial

intermediary in charge of the execution of the programme in Euronext Lisbon's regulated

market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):

María Gil Marín

Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, SA

Chief Investors Officer

Company issuing shares admitted to trading on a regulated market

Tel: +351 21 3836300

Registered Office: Av. D. João II, nº 34, Parque das Nações, 1998-031 Lisboa

Fax.: +351 21 3836301

Share Capital: 32,971,463.70

investor.relations@novabase.com

Lisbon Commercial Registry Office registration and legal person number 502.280.182

ISIN Code: PTNBA0AM0006

Date of the

Aggregated

Weighted

% Session's

% Share

Volume

Average Price

Transaction

Total Volume

Capital

(shares)

(EUR)

14/07/2022

-

-

-

-

15/07/2022

-

-

-

-

18/07/2022

-

-

-

-

19/07/2022

6,900

4.936

22.27

0.022

20/07/2022

4,200

5.038

14.31

0.013

21/07/2022

1,090

5.009

11.84

0.003

On the 21 July 2022, Novabase held, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, an aggregated total of 1,019,428 own shares, representing 3.25% of the Company's share capital.

Further detailed information on all transactions carried out, under the Buy-Back Programme, in the period from the 14 July 2022 and the 21 July 2022 (inclusively), may be found in the in the documents annexed hereto.

María Gil Marín

Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, SA

Chief Investors Officer

Company issuing shares admitted to trading on a regulated market

Tel: +351 21 3836300

Registered Office: Av. D. João II, nº 34, Parque das Nações, 1998-031 Lisboa

Fax.: +351 21 3836301

Share Capital: 32,971,463.70

investor.relations@novabase.com

Lisbon Commercial Registry Office registration and legal person number 502.280.182

Emissão: 19/07/2022 16:36:13

Pág: 1

CEFLRCIN_PART

Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA

Fax:

Att:

Relação de Transacções

C/V

Contrata

Título

Tp. Neg.

Qtd./Montante

Pr.Médio

Importância

Tx.Corr.

I.S.Corr.

Tx.Bolsa

Outros Encargos

Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido

Sessão de: 19/07/2022

Data de Liquidação: 21/07/2022

Moeda: EUR

Praça: EURONEXT LISBOA

C

2022071900011

NOVABASE SGPS

P

ISIN: PTNBA0AM0006

NOM

6 900

4,93605797

34.058,80

25,54

1,02

0,00

0,00

-4,93990725

-34.085,36

N.º Ordem IF

N.º de Negócio

Qtd./Mont. Neg.

Preço Neg.

Cotação

Hora Neg.

20220719080031714001

10497

700

4,9200

Vista

14:22:42

20220719080031714001

11009

200

4,9200

Vista

14:27:59

20220719080031714001

11521

500

4,9200

Vista

14:58:17

20220719080031714001

1793

800

5,0000

Vista

08:15:00

20220719080031714001

2049

200

5,0000

Vista

08:15:18

20220719080031714001

2817

100

4,9300

Vista

08:25:22

20220719080031714001

7425

1.190

4,9400

Vista

11:53:19

20220719080031714001

7937

200

4,9400

Vista

12:25:14

20220719080031714001

8193

100

4,9400

Vista

13:35:07

20220719080031714001

8961

1.910

4,9200

Vista

13:48:22

20220719080031714001

9217

500

4,9200

Vista

13:48:42

Emissão: 19/07/2022 16:36:13

Pág: 2

CEFLRCIN_PART

Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA

Fax:

Att:

Relação de Transacções

C/V

Contrata

Título

Tp. Neg.

Qtd./Montante

Pr.Médio

Importância

Tx.Corr.

I.S.Corr.

Tx.Bolsa

Outros Encargos

Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido

Sessão de: 19/07/2022

Data de Liquidação: 21/07/2022

Moeda:

EUR

Praça:

EURONEXT LISBOA

20220719080031714001

9729

400

4,9200

Vista

14:12:27

20220719080031714001

9985

100

4,9200

Vista

14:12:36

Total de Compras:

34 058,80

25,54

1,02

0,00

0,00

-34 085,36

Total da Praça EURONEXT LISBOA:

25,54

1,02

0,00

0,00

-34 085,36

Total:

25,54

1,02

0,00

0,00

-34 085,36

Liquidação Financeira

Banco de Portugal: 21/07/2022

EUR

-34 058,80

CAIXA BI

EUR

-26,56

Emissão: 20/07/2022 16:43:48

Pág: 1

CEFLRCIN_PART

Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA

Fax:

Att:

Relação de Transacções

C/V

Contrata

Título

Tp. Neg.

Qtd./Montante

Pr.Médio

Importância

Tx.Corr.

I.S.Corr.

Tx.Bolsa

Outros Encargos

Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido

Sessão de: 20/07/2022

Data de Liquidação: 22/07/2022

Moeda: EUR

Praça: EURONEXT LISBOA

C

2022072000196

NOVABASE SGPS

P

ISIN: PTNBA0AM0006

NOM

4 200

5,03809524

21.160,00

15,87

0,63

0,00

0,00

-5,04202381

-21.176,50

N.º Ordem IF

N.º de Negócio

Qtd./Mont. Neg.

Preço Neg.

Cotação

Hora Neg.

20220720093948154041

7169

4.000

5,0400

Vista

12:36:05

20220720093948154041

9217

200

5,0000

Vista

15:41:48

Total de Compras:

21 160,00

15,87

0,63

0,00

0,00

-21 176,50

Total da Praça EURONEXT LISBOA:

15,87

0,63

0,00

0,00

-21 176,50

Total:

15,87

0,63

0,00

0,00

-21 176,50

Liquidação Financeira

Banco de Portugal: 22/07/2022

EUR

-21 160,00

CAIXA BI

EUR

-16,50

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 16:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
