  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVQ   PTNBA0AM0006

NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.

(NVQ)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  02:00 2022-09-09 am EDT
4.520 EUR   +0.89%
12:10pNOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
PU
09/08NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about Gender equality and diversity plan
PU
09/01NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme

09/09/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
Novabase SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
09 Sep 2022 18:03 CEST

Company Name

Novabase, SGPS - Nom.

ISN

PTNBA0AM0006

Market

Euronext

Symbol

NBA

Source

NOVABASE - SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 16:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
12:10pNOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conduct..
PU
09/08NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about Gender equality and diversity plan
PU
09/01NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conduct..
PU
09/01NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A. : Share buyback
CO
08/16NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conduct..
PU
08/08NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conduct..
PU
07/29Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/29NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conduct..
PU
07/29TRANSCRIPT : Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022
CI
07/29NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A., informs about 1st half 2022 consolidated results
PU
Analyst Recommendations on NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 151 M 151 M 151 M
Net income 2022 7,00 M 6,98 M 6,98 M
Net cash 2022 44,0 M 43,9 M 43,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 9,60%
Capitalization 136 M 136 M 136 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
Duration : Period :
Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,48 €
Average target price 6,40 €
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado Chairman
María del Carmen Gil Marín Non-Executive Director & Chief Investors Officer
Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira Executive Director & COO-Value Portfolio
José Afonso Oom Ferreira de Sousa Non-Executive Director
Pedro Miguel Quinteiro Marques de Carvalho Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.-11.81%136
ACCENTURE PLC-30.54%182 148
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-15.21%145 479
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.88%100 530
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.82%77 654
SNOWFLAKE INC.-47.02%57 415