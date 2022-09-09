Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
Novabase SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
Subscribe
Company Name
Novabase, SGPS - Nom.
ISN
PTNBA0AM0006
Market
Euronext
Symbol
NBA
Source
NOVABASE - SGPS SA
Provider
Euronext
Disclaimer
Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 16:09:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
12:10p NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conduct..
PU
09/08 NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about Gender equality and diversity plan
PU
09/01 NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conduct..
PU
09/01 NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A. : Share buyback
CO
08/16 NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conduct..
PU
08/08 NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conduct..
PU
07/29 Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/29 NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conduct..
PU
07/29 TRANSCRIPT : Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022
CI
07/29 NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A., informs about 1st half 2022 consolidated results
PU
Analyst Recommendations on NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
Sales 2022
151 M
151 M
151 M
Net income 2022
7,00 M
6,98 M
6,98 M
Net cash 2022
44,0 M
43,9 M
43,9 M
P/E ratio 2022
21,3x
Yield 2022
9,60%
Capitalization
136 M
136 M
136 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,61x
EV / Sales 2023
0,56x
Nbr of Employees
2 000
Free-Float
28,4%
Chart NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
4,48 €
Average target price
6,40 €
Spread / Average Target
42,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.