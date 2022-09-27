Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVQ   PTNBA0AM0006

NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.

(NVQ)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  02:01 2022-09-27 am EDT
4.360 EUR   -1.80%
01:05pNovabase S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informa sobre relatório intercalar das operações realizadas no quadro do programa de recompra de ações próprias
PU
09/19Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
PU
09/16NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A. : Half-year report
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme

09/27/2022 | 01:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement pursuant to articles 5(1) (b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052:

Interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme

Lisbon, 27th September 2022

As disclosed to the market in due time, on 29 September 2021, the company Novabase -

Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Novabase" or the "Company") started

trading in the context of the own shares buy-backprogramme (the "Buy-Back

Programme") approved on the Board of Directors' meeting held in 28 September 2021,

under the authorisation granted in Item Seven of the Agenda of the General Meeting of shareholders of Novabase that took place on 25 May 2021, and in the terms and conditions of the announcement regarding the start of trading under the Buy-Back Programme, disclosed by the Company on the 28 September 2021.

In this context, Novabase informs that, pursuant to articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, as well as pursuant to the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, in the period from the 20 September 2022 and 27

September 2022 (inclusively), Caixa - Banco de Investimento, S.A., has acquired shares representing Novabase's share capital, under the Buy-Back Programme and as the

financial intermediary in charge of the execution of the programme in Euronext Lisbon's

regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):

María Gil Marín

Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, SA

Chief Investors Officer

Company issuing shares admitted to trading on a regulated market

Tel: +351 21 3836300

Registered Office: Av. D. João II, nº 34, Parque das Nações, 1998-031 Lisboa

Fax.: +351 21 3836301

Share Capital: 32,971,463.70

investor.relations@novabase.com

Lisbon Commercial Registry Office registration and legal person number 502.280.182

ISIN Code: PTNBA0AM0006

Date of the

Aggregated

Weighted

% Session's

% Share

Volume

Average Price

Transaction

Total Volume

Capital

(shares)

(EUR)

20/09/2022

-

-

-

-

21/09/2022

200

4.660

16.06

0.001

22/09/2022

-

-

-

-

23/09/2022

1,000

4.530

10.90

0.003

26/09/2022

840

4.500

6.76

0.003

27/09/2022

400

4.380

14.97

0.001

On the 27th September 2022, Novabase held, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, an aggregated total of 1,041,278 own shares, representing 3.32% of the Company's share capital.

Further detailed information on all transactions carried out, under the Buy-Back Programme, in the period from the 20th September 2022 and the 27th September 2022 (inclusively), may be found in the in the documents annexed hereto.

María Gil Marín

Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, SA

Chief Investors Officer

Company issuing shares admitted to trading on a regulated market

Tel: +351 21 3836300

Registered Office: Av. D. João II, nº 34, Parque das Nações, 1998-031 Lisboa

Fax.: +351 21 3836301

Share Capital: 32,971,463.70

investor.relations@novabase.com

Lisbon Commercial Registry Office registration and legal person number 502.280.182

Emissão: 21/09/2022 16:38:55

Pág: 1

CEFLRCIN_PART

Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA

Fax:

Att:

Relação de Transacções

C/V

Contrata

Título

Tp. Neg.

Qtd./Montante

Pr.Médio

Importância

Tx.Corr.

I.S.Corr.

Tx.Bolsa

Outros Encargos

Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido

Sessão de: 21/09/2022

Data de Liquidação: 23/09/2022

Moeda:

EUR

Praça:

EURONEXT LISBOA

C

2022092100026

NOVABASE SGPS

P

ISIN: PTNBA0AM0006

NOM

200

4,66000000

932,00

0,70

0,03

0,00

0,00

-4,66365000

-932,73

N.º Ordem IF

N.º de Negócio

Qtd./Mont. Neg.

Preço Neg.

Cotação

Hora Neg.

20220921080116623001

1025

200

4,6600

Vista

08:01:16

Total de Compras:

932,00

0,70

0,03

0,00

0,00

-932,73

Total da Praça EURONEXT LISBOA:

0,70

0,03

0,00

0,00

-932,73

Total:

0,70

0,03

0,00

0,00

-932,73

Liquidação Financeira

Banco de Portugal: 23/09/2022

EUR

-932,00

CAIXA BI

EUR

-0,73

Emissão: 23/09/2022 16:48:46

Pág: 1

CEFLRCIN_PART

Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA

Fax:

Att:

Relação de Transacções

C/V

Contrata

Título

Tp. Neg.

Qtd./Montante

Pr.Médio

Importância

Tx.Corr.

I.S.Corr.

Tx.Bolsa

Outros Encargos

Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido

Sessão de: 23/09/2022

Data de Liquidação: 27/09/2022

Moeda:

EUR

Praça:

EURONEXT LISBOA

C

2022092300539

NOVABASE SGPS

P

ISIN: PTNBA0AM0006

NOM

1 000

4,53000000

4.530,00

3,40

0,14

0,00

0,00

-4,53354000

-4.533,54

N.º Ordem IF

N.º de Negócio

Qtd./Mont. Neg.

Preço Neg.

Cotação

Hora Neg.

20220923113615597001

3585

1.000

4,5300

Vista

15:52:20

Total de Compras:

4 530,00

3,40

0,14

0,00

0,00

-4 533,54

Total da Praça EURONEXT LISBOA:

3,40

0,14

0,00

0,00

-4 533,54

Total:

3,40

0,14

0,00

0,00

-4 533,54

Liquidação Financeira

Banco de Portugal: 27/09/2022

EUR

-4 530,00

CAIXA BI

EUR

-3,54

Relação de Transações

CAIXA BANCO DE INVESTIMENTO

SIFOX - Corretores

Sessão de: 26/09/2022

Emissão: 26/09/2022 16:37:31

Pág: 1/1

Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA Conta de Negociação: 096010580004

Fax:

Att:

C/V

Contrata

Título

Tp. Neg.

Qtd./Montante

Pr.Médio

Importância

Dias

Juros

Tx.Corr.

I.S.

Tx.Bolsa

Outros Encargos

Pr.Unit.Liq.

Vl. Líquido

Corr

.

Data de Liquidação: 28/09/2022

Moeda: EUR

Praça: EURONEXT LISBOA

C

2022092600169

NOVABASE SGPS N

P

ISIN: PTNBA0AM0006

840

4,50000000

3 780,00

2,84

0,11

0,00

0,00

-4,50351190

-3 782,95

Total de Compras:

3 780,00

2,84

0,11

0,00

0,00

-3 782,95

Total da Praça EURONEXT LISBOA:

2,84

0,11

0,00

0,00

-3 782,95

Total:

2,84

0,11

0,00

0,00

-3 782,95

Liquidação Financeira

Banco de Portugal: 28/09/2022

EUR

-3 780,00

CAIXA BI

EUR

-2,95

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 17:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
01:05pNovabase S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informa sobre relatório intercalar das operações..
PU
09/19Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conduct..
PU
09/16NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A. : Half-year report
CO
09/15Novabase S G P S S A : Accounts 6M22
PU
09/15Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about Report and Accounts of 1st half 2022
PU
09/13Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about Gender equality and diversity plan - amend..
PU
09/09Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conduct..
PU
09/09NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A. : Share buyback
CO
09/08Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about Gender equality and diversity plan
PU
09/01Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conduct..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 151 M 146 M 146 M
Net income 2022 7,00 M 6,75 M 6,75 M
Net cash 2022 44,0 M 42,4 M 42,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 9,68%
Capitalization 135 M 130 M 130 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 2 150
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
Duration : Period :
Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,44 €
Average target price 6,40 €
Spread / Average Target 44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado Chairman
María del Carmen Gil Marín Non-Executive Director & Chief Investors Officer
Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira Executive Director & COO-Value Portfolio
José Afonso Oom Ferreira de Sousa Non-Executive Director
Pedro Miguel Quinteiro Marques de Carvalho Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.-11.61%130
ACCENTURE PLC-37.87%162 906
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-19.90%134 320
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.61%94 952
INFOSYS LIMITED-26.88%70 977
SNOWFLAKE INC.-51.26%52 818