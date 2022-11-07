Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
11/07/2022 | 12:04pm EST
Announcement pursuant to articles 5(1) (b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052:
Interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
Lisbon, 7 November 2022
As disclosed to the market in due time, on 29 September 2021, the company Novabase -
Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Novabase" or the "Company") started
trading in the context of the own shares buy-backprogramme (the"Buy-Back
Programme") approved on the Board of Directors' meeting held in 28 September 2021,
under the authorisation granted in Item Seven of the Agenda of the General Meeting of shareholders of Novabase that took place on 25 May 2021, and in the terms and conditions of the announcement regarding the start of trading under the Buy-Back Programme, disclosed by the Company on the 28 September 2021.
In this context, Novabase informs that, pursuant to articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, as well as pursuant to the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, in the period from the 31 October 2022 and 7
November 2022 (inclusively), Caixa - Banco de Investimento, S.A., has acquired shares representing Novabase's share capital, under theBuy-Back Programme and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of the programme in Euronext Lisbon's
regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):
María Gil Marín
Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, SA
Chief Investors Officer
Company issuing shares admitted to trading on a regulated market
Tel: +351 21 3836300
Registered Office: Av. D. João II, nº 34, Parque das Nações, 1998-031 Lisboa
Fax.: +351 21 3836301
Share Capital: € 32,971,463.70
investor.relations@novabase.com
Lisbon Commercial Registry Office registration and legal person number 502.280.182
ISIN Code: PTNBA0AM0006
Date of the
Aggregated
Weighted
% Session's
% Share
Volume
Average Price
Transaction
Total Volume
Capital
(shares)
(EUR)
31/10/2022
2,900
4.193
22.42
0.009
01/11/2022
1,065
4.198
23.16
0.003
02/11/2022
1,400
4.202
23.62
0.004
03/11/2022
170
4.110
7.92
0.001
04/11/2022
-
-
-
-
07/11/2022
-
-
-
-
On the 7th November 2022, Novabase held, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, an aggregated total of 1,063,295 own shares, representing 3.39% of the Company's share.
Further detailed information on all transactions carried out, under the Buy-Back Programme, in the period from the 31 October 2022 and the 7 November 2022 (inclusively), may be found in the in the documents annexed hereto.
Relação de Transações
CAIXA BANCO DE INVESTIMENTO
SIFOX - Corretores
Sessão de: 31/10/2022
Emissão: 31/10/2022 17:12:23
Pág: 1/1
Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA Conta de Negociação: 096010580004
Fax:
Att:
C/V
Contrata
Título
Tp. Neg.
Qtd./Montante
Pr.Médio
Importância
Dias
Juros
Tx.Corr.
I.S.
Tx.Bolsa
Outros Encargos
Pr.Unit.Liq.
Vl. Líquido
Corr
.
Data de Liquidação: 02/11/2022
Moeda: EUR
Praça: EURONEXT LISBOA
C
2022103100128
NOVABASE SGPS N
P
ISIN: PTNBA0AM0006
2 900
4,19332069
12 160,63
9,12
0,36
0,00
0,00
-4,19658966
-12 170,11
Total de Compras:
12 160,63
9,12
0,36
0,00
0,00
-12 170,11
Total da Praça EURONEXT LISBOA:
9,12
0,36
0,00
0,00
-12 170,11
Total:
9,12
0,36
0,00
0,00
-12 170,11
Liquidação Financeira
Banco de Portugal: 02/11/2022
EUR
-12 160,63
CAIXA BI
EUR
-9,48
Relação de Transações
CAIXA BANCO DE INVESTIMENTO
SIFOX - Corretores
Sessão de: 01/11/2022
Emissão: 01/11/2022 16:47:06
Pág: 1/1
Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA Conta de Negociação: 096010580004
Fax:
Att:
C/V
Contrata
Título
Tp. Neg.
Qtd./Montante
Pr.Médio
Importância
Dias
Juros
Tx.Corr.
I.S.
Tx.Bolsa
Outros Encargos
Pr.Unit.Liq.
Vl. Líquido
Corr
.
Data de Liquidação: 03/11/2022
Moeda: EUR
Praça: EURONEXT LISBOA
C
2022110100362
NOVABASE SGPS N
P
ISIN: PTNBA0AM0006
1 065
4,19826291
4 471,15
3,35
0,13
0,00
0,00
-4,20153052
-4 474,63
Total de Compras:
4 471,15
3,35
0,13
0,00
0,00
-4 474,63
Total da Praça EURONEXT LISBOA:
3,35
0,13
0,00
0,00
-4 474,63
Total:
3,35
0,13
0,00
0,00
-4 474,63
Liquidação Financeira
Banco de Portugal: 03/11/2022
EUR
-4 471,15
CAIXA BI
EUR
-3,48
Emissão: 02/11/2022 16:46:19
Pág: 1
CEFLRCIN_PART
Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA
Fax:
Att:
Relação de Transacções
C/V
Contrata
Título
Tp. Neg.
Qtd./Montante
Pr.Médio
Importância
Tx.Corr.
I.S.Corr.
Tx.Bolsa
Outros Encargos
Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido
Sessão de: 02/11/2022
Data de Liquidação: 04/11/2022
Moeda: EUR
Praça: EURONEXT LISBOA
C
2022110200098
NOVABASE SGPS
P
ISIN: PTNBA0AM0006
NOM
1 400
4,20178571
5.882,50
4,41
0,18
0,00
0,00
-4,20506429
-5.887,09
N.º Ordem IF
N.º de Negócio
Qtd./Mont. Neg.
Preço Neg.
Cotação
Hora Neg.
20221102082910962001
1537
250
4,2100
Vista
09:07:15
20221102082910962001
3073
500
4,2000
Vista
10:14:33
20221102082910962001
3329
600
4,2000
Vista
10:44:41
20221102082910962001
3585
50
4,2000
Vista
10:44:55
Total de Compras:
5 882,50
4,41
0,18
0,00
0,00
-5 887,09
Total da Praça EURONEXT LISBOA:
4,41
0,18
0,00
0,00
-5 887,09
Total:
4,41
0,18
0,00
0,00
-5 887,09
Liquidação Financeira
Banco de Portugal: 04/11/2022
EUR
-5 882,50
CAIXA BI
EUR
-4,59
