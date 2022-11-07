Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme

Announcement pursuant to articles 5(1) (b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052:

Interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme

Lisbon, 7 November 2022

As disclosed to the market in due time, on 29 September 2021, the company Novabase -

Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Novabase" or the "Company") started

trading in the context of the own shares buy-backprogramme (the "Buy-Back

Programme") approved on the Board of Directors' meeting held in 28 September 2021,

under the authorisation granted in Item Seven of the Agenda of the General Meeting of shareholders of Novabase that took place on 25 May 2021, and in the terms and conditions of the announcement regarding the start of trading under the Buy-Back Programme, disclosed by the Company on the 28 September 2021.

In this context, Novabase informs that, pursuant to articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, as well as pursuant to the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, in the period from the 31 October 2022 and 7

November 2022 (inclusively), Caixa - Banco de Investimento, S.A., has acquired shares representing Novabase's share capital, under the Buy-Back Programme and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of the programme in Euronext Lisbon's

regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):