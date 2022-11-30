Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
11/30/2022 | 12:33pm EST
Announcement pursuant to articles 5(1) (b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052:
Interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
Lisbon, 30 November 2022
As disclosed to the market in due time, on 29 September 2021, the company Novabase -
Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Novabase" or the "Company") started
trading in the context of the own shares buy-backprogramme (the"Buy-Back
Programme") approved on the Board of Directors' meeting held in 28 September 2021,
under the authorisation granted in Item Seven of the Agenda of the General Meeting of shareholders of Novabase that took place on 25 May 2021, and in the terms and conditions of the announcement regarding the start of trading under the Buy-Back Programme, disclosed by the Company on the 28 September 2021.
In this context, Novabase informs that, pursuant to articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, as well as pursuant to the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, in the period from the 24 November 2022 and 30 November 2022 (inclusively), Caixa - Banco de Investimento, S.A., has acquired shares representing Novabase's share capital, under theBuy-Back Programme and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of the programme in Euronext Lisbon's
regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):
María Gil Marín
Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, SA
Chief Investors Officer
Company issuing shares admitted to trading on a regulated market
Tel: +351 21 3836300
Registered Office: Av. D. João II, nº 34, Parque das Nações, 1998-031 Lisboa
Fax.: +351 21 3836301
Share Capital: € 32,971,463.70
investor.relations@novabase.com
Lisbon Commercial Registry Office registration and legal person number 502.280.182
ISIN Code: PTNBA0AM0006
Date of the
Aggregated
Weighted
% Session's
% Share
Volume
Average Price
Transaction
Total Volume
Capital
(shares)
(EUR)
24/11/2022
-
-
-
-
25/11/2022
200
4.230
1.84
0.001
28/11/2022
100
4.170
11.21
0.000
29/11/2022
501
4.170
18.32
0.002
30/11/2022
-
-
-
-
On the 30 November 2022, Novabase held, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, an aggregated total of 1,075,741 own shares, representing 3.43% of the Company's share.
Further detailed information on all transactions carried out, under the Buy-Back Programme, in the period from the 16 November 2022 and the 23 November 2022 (inclusively), may be found in the in the documents annexed hereto.
Emissão: 25/11/2022 16:42:05
Pág: 1
CEFLRCIN_PART
Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA
Fax:
Att:
Relação de Transacções
C/V
Contrata
Título
Tp. Neg.
Qtd./Montante
Pr.Médio
Importância
Tx.Corr.
I.S.Corr.
Tx.Bolsa
Outros Encargos
Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido
Sessão de: 25/11/2022
Data de Liquidação: 29/11/2022
Moeda:
EUR
Praça:
EURONEXT LISBOA
C
2022112500101
NOVABASE SGPS
P
ISIN: PTNBA0AM0006
NOM
200
4,23000000
846,00
0,63
0,03
0,00
0,00
-4,23330000
-846,66
Total de Compras:
846,00
0,63
0,03
0,00
0,00
-846,66
Total da Praça EURONEXT LISBOA:
0,63
0,03
0,00
0,00
-846,66
Total:
0,63
0,03
0,00
0,00
-846,66
Liquidação Financeira
Banco de Portugal: 29/11/2022
EUR
-846,00
CAIXA BI
EUR
-0,66
Emissão: 28/11/2022 16:35:44
Pág: 1
CEFLRCIN_PART
Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA
Fax:
Att:
Relação de Transacções
C/V
Contrata
Título
Tp. Neg.
Qtd./Montante
Pr.Médio
Importância
Tx.Corr.
I.S.Corr.
Tx.Bolsa
Outros Encargos
Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido
Sessão de: 28/11/2022
Data de Liquidação: 30/11/2022
Moeda:
EUR
Praça:
EURONEXT LISBOA
C
2022112800139
NOVABASE SGPS
P
ISIN: PTNBA0AM0006
NOM
100
4,17000000
417,00
0,31
0,01
0,00
0,00
-4,17320000
-417,32
N.º Ordem IF
N.º de Negócio
Qtd./Mont. Neg.
Preço Neg.
Cotação
Hora Neg.
20221128125413866020
1025
100
4,1700
Vista
12:54:14
Total de Compras:
417,00
0,31
0,01
0,00
0,00
-417,32
Total da Praça EURONEXT LISBOA:
0,31
0,01
0,00
0,00
-417,32
Total:
0,31
0,01
0,00
0,00
-417,32
Liquidação Financeira
Banco de Portugal: 30/11/2022
EUR
-417,00
CAIXA BI
EUR
-0,32
Emissão: 29/11/2022 16:40:06
Pág: 1
CEFLRCIN_PART
Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA
