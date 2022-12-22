Advanced search
    NVQ   PTNBA0AM0006

NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.

(NVQ)
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  02:01 2022-12-22 am EST
4.000 EUR   -0.50%
Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
Novabase S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A., informa sobre relatório intercalar das operações realizadas no quadro do programa de recompra de ações próprias
Novabase S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A., informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme

12/22/2022 | 12:54pm EST
Announcement pursuant to articles 5(1) (b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052:

Interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme

Lisbon, 22 December 2022

As disclosed to the market in due time, on 29 September 2021, the company Novabase -

Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Novabase" or the "Company") started

trading in the context of the own shares buy-backprogramme (the "Buy-Back

Programme") approved on the Board of Directors' meeting held in 28 September 2021,

under the authorisation granted in Item Seven of the Agenda of the General Meeting of shareholders of Novabase that took place on 25 May 2021, and in the terms and conditions of the announcement regarding the start of trading under the Buy-Back Programme, disclosed by the Company on the 28 September 2021.

In this context, Novabase informs that, pursuant to articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, as well as pursuant to the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, in the period from the 15 December 2022 and 22

December 2022 (inclusively), Caixa - Banco de Investimento, S.A., has acquired shares representing Novabase's share capital, under the Buy-Back Programme and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of the programme in Euronext Lisbon's

regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):

María Gil Marín

Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, SA

Chief Investors Officer

Company issuing shares admitted to trading on a regulated market

Tel: +351 21 3836300

Registered Office: Av. D. João II, nº 34, Parque das Nações, 1998-031 Lisboa

Fax.: +351 21 3836301

Share Capital: 32,971,463.70

investor.relations@novabase.com

Lisbon Commercial Registry Office registration and legal person number 502.280.182

ISIN Code: PTNBA0AM0006

Date of the

Aggregated

Weighted

% Session's

% Share

Volume

Average Price

Transaction

Total Volume

Capital

(shares)

(EUR)

15/12/2022

555

4.182

5.53

0.002

16/12/2022

-

-

-

-

19/12/2022

-

-

-

-

20/12/2022

-

-

-

-

21/12/2022

-

-

-

-

22/12/2022

-

-

-

-

On the 22 December 2022, Novabase held, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, an aggregated total of 2,043,913 own shares, representing 6.51% of the Company's share. We further inform that of this amount of shares, 962,194 representing 3.06% of the Company's share capital are held through Novabase Consulting S.G.P.S., S.A., as opportunely disclosed to the market.

Further detailed information on all transactions carried out, under the Buy-Back Programme, in the period from the 15 December 2022 and the 22 December 2022 (inclusively), may be found in the in the documents annexed hereto.

María Gil Marín

Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, SA

Chief Investors Officer

Company issuing shares admitted to trading on a regulated market

Tel: +351 21 3836300

Registered Office: Av. D. João II, nº 34, Parque das Nações, 1998-031 Lisboa

Fax.: +351 21 3836301

Share Capital: 32,971,463.70

investor.relations@novabase.com

Lisbon Commercial Registry Office registration and legal person number 502.280.182

Emissão: 15/12/2022 16:56:51

Pág: 1

CEFLRCIN_PART

Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA

Fax:

Att:

Relação de Transacções

C/V

Contrata

Título

Tp. Neg.

Qtd./Montante

Pr.Médio

Importância

Tx.Corr.

I.S.Corr.

Tx.Bolsa

Outros Encargos

Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido

Sessão de: 15/12/2022

Data de Liquidação: 19/12/2022

Moeda:

EUR

Praça:

EURONEXT LISBOA

C

2022121500150

NOVABASE SGPS

P

ISIN: PTNBA0AM0006

NOM

555

4,18207207

2.321,05

1,74

0,07

0,00

0,00

-4,18533333

-2.322,86

Total de Compras:

2 321,05

1,74

0,07

0,00

0,00

-2 322,86

Total da Praça EURONEXT LISBOA:

1,74

0,07

0,00

0,00

-2 322,86

Total:

1,74

0,07

0,00

0,00

-2 322,86

Liquidação Financeira

Banco de Portugal: 19/12/2022

EUR

-2 321,05

CAIXA BI

EUR

-1,81

Disclaimer

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 17:53:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
