Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
01/18/2023 | 01:20pm EST
Announcement pursuant to articles 5(1) (b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052:
Interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
Lisbon, 18 January 2023
As disclosed to the market in due time, on 29 September 2021, the company Novabase -
Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Novabase" or the "Company") started
trading in the context of the own shares buy-backprogramme (the"Buy-Back
Programme") approved on the Board of Directors' meeting held in 28 September 2021,
under the authorisation granted in Item Seven of the Agenda of the General Meeting of shareholders of Novabase that took place on 25 May 2021, and in the terms and conditions of the announcement regarding the start of trading under the Buy-Back Programme, disclosed by the Company on the 28 September 2021.
In this context, Novabase informs that, pursuant to articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, as well as pursuant to the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, in the period from the 10 January 2023 and 17
January 2023 (inclusively), Caixa - Banco de Investimento, S.A., has acquired shares representing Novabase's share capital, under theBuy-Back Programme and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of the programme in Euronext Lisbon's
regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):
María Gil Marín
Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, SA
Chief Investors Officer
Company issuing shares admitted to trading on a regulated market
Tel: +351 21 3836300
Registered Office: Av. D. João II, nº 34, Parque das Nações, 1998-031 Lisboa
Fax.: +351 21 3836301
Share Capital: € 32,971,463.70
investor.relations@novabase.com
Lisbon Commercial Registry Office registration and legal person number 502.280.182
ISIN Code: PTNBA0AM0006
Date of the
Aggregated
Weighted
% Session's
% Share
Volume
Average Price
Transaction
Total Volume
Capital
(shares)
(EUR)
10/01/2023
1,550
4.107
7.71
0.005
11/01/2023
500
4.180
17.09
0.002
12/01/2023
1,200
4.190
20.28
0.004
13/01/2023
-
-
-
-
16/01/2023
307
4.200
18.24
0.001
17/01/2023
1,910
4.198
17.92
0.006
On the 17 January 2023, Novabase held, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, an aggregated total of 2,055,972 own shares, representing 6.55% of the Company's share. We further inform that of this amount of shares, 962,194 representing 3.06% of the Company's share capital are held through Novabase Consulting S.G.P.S., S.A., as opportunely disclosed to the market.
Further detailed information on all transactions carried out, under the Buy-Back Programme, in the period from the 10 January 2023 and the 17 January 2023 (inclusively), may be found in the in the documents annexed hereto.
Emissão: 10/01/2023 16:40:22
Pág: 1
CEFLRCIN_PART
Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA
Fax:
Att:
Relação de Transacções
C/V
Contrata
Título
Tp. Neg.
Qtd./Montante
Pr.Médio
Importância
Tx.Corr.
I.S.Corr.
Tx.Bolsa
Outros Encargos
Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido
Sessão de: 10/01/2023
Data de Liquidação: 12/01/2023
Moeda: EUR
Praça: EURONEXT LISBOA
C 2023011000027
NOVABASE SGPS
P
ISIN: PTNBA0AM0006
NOM
1 550
4,10677419
6.365,50
4,77
0,19
0,00
0,00
-4,10997419
-6.370,46
N.º Ordem IF
20230110080327249013
20230110080327249013
20230110080327249013
N.º de Negócio
Qtd./Mont. Neg.
Preço Neg.
Cotação
Hora Neg.
1281
99
4,1700
Vista
08:03:27
1537
51
4,1700
Vista
08:03:27
5121
1.400
4,1000
Vista
09:55:06
Total de Compras:
6 365,50
4,77
0,19
0,00
0,00
-6 370,46
Total da Praça EURONEXT LISBOA:
4,77
0,19
0,00
0,00
-6 370,46
Total:
4,77
0,19
0,00
0,00
-6 370,46
Liquidação Financeira
Banco de Portugal: 12/01/2023
EUR
-6 365,50
CAIXA BI
EUR
-4,96
Emissão: 11/01/2023 16:43:51
Pág: 1
CEFLRCIN_PART
Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA
Fax:
Att:
Relação de Transacções
C/V
Contrata
Título
Tp. Neg.
Qtd./Montante
Pr.Médio
Importância
Tx.Corr.
I.S.Corr.
Tx.Bolsa
Outros Encargos
Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido
Sessão de: 11/01/2023
Data de Liquidação: 13/01/2023
Moeda: EUR
Praça: EURONEXT LISBOA
C 2023011100023
NOVABASE SGPS
P
ISIN: PTNBA0AM0006
NOM
500
4,18000000
2.090,00
1,57
0,06
0,00
0,00
-4,18326000
-2.091,63
N.º Ordem IF
20230111080157899004
20230111080157899004
20230111080157899004
N.º de Negócio
Qtd./Mont. Neg.
Preço Neg.
Cotação
Hora Neg.
1281
200
4,1800
Vista
08:01:58
2049
200
4,1800
Vista
09:54:10
2817
100
4,1800
Vista
10:51:53
Total de Compras:
2 090,00
1,57
0,06
0,00
0,00
-2 091,63
Total da Praça EURONEXT LISBOA:
1,57
0,06
0,00
0,00
-2 091,63
Total:
1,57
0,06
0,00
0,00
-2 091,63
Liquidação Financeira
Banco de Portugal: 13/01/2023
EUR
-2 090,00
CAIXA BI
EUR
-1,63
Emissão: 12/01/2023 16:42:30
Pág: 1
CEFLRCIN_PART
Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA
Fax:
Att:
Relação de Transacções
C/V
Contrata
Título
Tp. Neg.
Qtd./Montante
Pr.Médio
Importância
Tx.Corr.
I.S.Corr.
Tx.Bolsa
Outros Encargos
Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido
Sessão de: 12/01/2023
Data de Liquidação: 16/01/2023
Moeda: EUR
Praça: EURONEXT LISBOA
C 2023011200219
NOVABASE SGPS
P
ISIN: PTNBA0AM0006
NOM
1 200
4,19000000
5.028,00
3,77
0,15
0,00
0,00
-4,19326667
-5.031,92
N.º Ordem IF
20230112080949187002
20230112080949187002
20230112080949187002
N.º de Negócio
Qtd./Mont. Neg.
Preço Neg.
Cotação
Hora Neg.
2817
700
4,1900
Vista
12:49:35
3073
200
4,1900
Vista
12:49:55
3841
300
4,1900
Vista
13:24:31
Total de Compras:
5 028,00
3,77
0,15
0,00
0,00
-5 031,92
Total da Praça EURONEXT LISBOA:
3,77
0,15
0,00
0,00
-5 031,92
Total:
3,77
0,15
0,00
0,00
-5 031,92
Liquidação Financeira
Banco de Portugal: 16/01/2023
EUR
-5 028,00
CAIXA BI
EUR
-3,92
