    NVQ   PTNBA0AM0006

NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.

(NVQ)
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  02:13:49 2023-01-18 am EST
4.080 EUR    0.00%
PU
PU
PU
Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme

01/18/2023 | 01:20pm EST
Announcement pursuant to articles 5(1) (b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052:

Interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme

Lisbon, 18 January 2023

As disclosed to the market in due time, on 29 September 2021, the company Novabase -

Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Novabase" or the "Company") started

trading in the context of the own shares buy-backprogramme (the "Buy-Back

Programme") approved on the Board of Directors' meeting held in 28 September 2021,

under the authorisation granted in Item Seven of the Agenda of the General Meeting of shareholders of Novabase that took place on 25 May 2021, and in the terms and conditions of the announcement regarding the start of trading under the Buy-Back Programme, disclosed by the Company on the 28 September 2021.

In this context, Novabase informs that, pursuant to articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, as well as pursuant to the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, in the period from the 10 January 2023 and 17

January 2023 (inclusively), Caixa - Banco de Investimento, S.A., has acquired shares representing Novabase's share capital, under the Buy-Back Programme and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of the programme in Euronext Lisbon's

regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):

María Gil Marín

Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, SA

Chief Investors Officer

Company issuing shares admitted to trading on a regulated market

Tel: +351 21 3836300

Registered Office: Av. D. João II, nº 34, Parque das Nações, 1998-031 Lisboa

Fax.: +351 21 3836301

Share Capital: 32,971,463.70

investor.relations@novabase.com

Lisbon Commercial Registry Office registration and legal person number 502.280.182

ISIN Code: PTNBA0AM0006

Date of the

Aggregated

Weighted

% Session's

% Share

Volume

Average Price

Transaction

Total Volume

Capital

(shares)

(EUR)

10/01/2023

1,550

4.107

7.71

0.005

11/01/2023

500

4.180

17.09

0.002

12/01/2023

1,200

4.190

20.28

0.004

13/01/2023

-

-

-

-

16/01/2023

307

4.200

18.24

0.001

17/01/2023

1,910

4.198

17.92

0.006

On the 17 January 2023, Novabase held, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, an aggregated total of 2,055,972 own shares, representing 6.55% of the Company's share. We further inform that of this amount of shares, 962,194 representing 3.06% of the Company's share capital are held through Novabase Consulting S.G.P.S., S.A., as opportunely disclosed to the market.

Further detailed information on all transactions carried out, under the Buy-Back Programme, in the period from the 10 January 2023 and the 17 January 2023 (inclusively), may be found in the in the documents annexed hereto.

Emissão: 10/01/2023 16:40:22

Pág: 1

CEFLRCIN_PART

Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA

Fax:

Att:

Relação de Transacções

C/V

Contrata

Título

Tp. Neg.

Qtd./Montante

Pr.Médio

Importância

Tx.Corr.

I.S.Corr.

Tx.Bolsa

Outros Encargos

Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido

Sessão de: 10/01/2023

Data de Liquidação: 12/01/2023

Moeda: EUR

Praça: EURONEXT LISBOA

C 2023011000027

NOVABASE SGPS

P

ISIN: PTNBA0AM0006

NOM

1 550

4,10677419

6.365,50

4,77

0,19

0,00

0,00

-4,10997419

-6.370,46

N.º Ordem IF

20230110080327249013

20230110080327249013

20230110080327249013

N.º de Negócio

Qtd./Mont. Neg.

Preço Neg.

Cotação

Hora Neg.

1281

99

4,1700

Vista

08:03:27

1537

51

4,1700

Vista

08:03:27

5121

1.400

4,1000

Vista

09:55:06

Total de Compras:

6 365,50

4,77

0,19

0,00

0,00

-6 370,46

Total da Praça EURONEXT LISBOA:

4,77

0,19

0,00

0,00

-6 370,46

Total:

4,77

0,19

0,00

0,00

-6 370,46

Liquidação Financeira

Banco de Portugal: 12/01/2023

EUR

-6 365,50

CAIXA BI

EUR

-4,96

Emissão: 11/01/2023 16:43:51

Pág: 1

CEFLRCIN_PART

Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA

Fax:

Att:

Relação de Transacções

C/V

Contrata

Título

Tp. Neg.

Qtd./Montante

Pr.Médio

Importância

Tx.Corr.

I.S.Corr.

Tx.Bolsa

Outros Encargos

Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido

Sessão de: 11/01/2023

Data de Liquidação: 13/01/2023

Moeda: EUR

Praça: EURONEXT LISBOA

C 2023011100023

NOVABASE SGPS

P

ISIN: PTNBA0AM0006

NOM

500

4,18000000

2.090,00

1,57

0,06

0,00

0,00

-4,18326000

-2.091,63

N.º Ordem IF

20230111080157899004

20230111080157899004

20230111080157899004

N.º de Negócio

Qtd./Mont. Neg.

Preço Neg.

Cotação

Hora Neg.

1281

200

4,1800

Vista

08:01:58

2049

200

4,1800

Vista

09:54:10

2817

100

4,1800

Vista

10:51:53

Total de Compras:

2 090,00

1,57

0,06

0,00

0,00

-2 091,63

Total da Praça EURONEXT LISBOA:

1,57

0,06

0,00

0,00

-2 091,63

Total:

1,57

0,06

0,00

0,00

-2 091,63

Liquidação Financeira

Banco de Portugal: 13/01/2023

EUR

-2 090,00

CAIXA BI

EUR

-1,63

Emissão: 12/01/2023 16:42:30

Pág: 1

CEFLRCIN_PART

Cliente: 419143 / 112507267 - NB - NOVABASE, SGPS, SA

Fax:

Att:

Relação de Transacções

C/V

Contrata

Título

Tp. Neg.

Qtd./Montante

Pr.Médio

Importância

Tx.Corr.

I.S.Corr.

Tx.Bolsa

Outros Encargos

Pr.Unit.Liq. Vl. Líquido

Sessão de: 12/01/2023

Data de Liquidação: 16/01/2023

Moeda: EUR

Praça: EURONEXT LISBOA

C 2023011200219

NOVABASE SGPS

P

ISIN: PTNBA0AM0006

NOM

1 200

4,19000000

5.028,00

3,77

0,15

0,00

0,00

-4,19326667

-5.031,92

N.º Ordem IF

20230112080949187002

20230112080949187002

20230112080949187002

N.º de Negócio

Qtd./Mont. Neg.

Preço Neg.

Cotação

Hora Neg.

2817

700

4,1900

Vista

12:49:35

3073

200

4,1900

Vista

12:49:55

3841

300

4,1900

Vista

13:24:31

Total de Compras:

5 028,00

3,77

0,15

0,00

0,00

-5 031,92

Total da Praça EURONEXT LISBOA:

3,77

0,15

0,00

0,00

-5 031,92

Total:

3,77

0,15

0,00

0,00

-5 031,92

Liquidação Financeira

Banco de Portugal: 16/01/2023

EUR

-5 028,00

CAIXA BI

EUR

-3,92

Disclaimer

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 18:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
