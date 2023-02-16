Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about preliminary announcement for the launch of a partial and voluntary tender offer of shares of - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. conditional on the prior approval of a resolution to reduce the share capital

PRELIMINARY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE LAUNCH OF A

PARTIAL AND VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER

OF A MAXIMUM OF 6,280,279 (SIX MILLION, TWO HUNDRED AND EIGHTY THOUSAND, TWO HUNDRED AND SEVENTY-NINE) SHARES REPRESENTING A MAXIMUM OF 20 % OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF NOVABASE - SOCIEDADE GESTORA DE PARTICIPAÇÕES SOCIAIS, S.A

CONDITIONAL ON THE PRIOR APPROVAL OF A RESOLUTION TO REDUCE

THE SHARE CAPITAL

Pursuant to and for the purposes of articles 175 and 176 of the Portuguese Securities Code, it is hereby made public the decision of Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A ("Novabase", "Offeror" or "Target Company") to launch a partial and voluntary tender offer for the acquisition of a maximum of 6,280,279 (six million, two hundred and eighty thousand, two hundred and seventy-nine) shares representing its share capital, under the following terms and conditions (hereinafter referred to as "Offer"):

The Offer is launched on the shares representing the share capital of the Offeror: NOVABASE - SOCIEDADE GESTORA DE PARTICIPAÇÕES SOCIAIS, S.A., a company issuing shares admitted to trading on a regulated market, with registered office at Av. D. João II, nº 34, Parque das Nações, in Lisbon, with the sole taxpayer and registration number before the Commercial Registry Office 502280182, with the fully subscribed and paid-up share capital of € 32.971.463,70. The Offer is partial and voluntary, over a maximum of 6,280,279 (six million, two hundred and eighty thousand, two hundred and seventy-nine) ordinary, book-entry and nominative shares, with the unitary nominal value of € 1,05 (the " Shares "), representing 20 % of the share capital of the Offeror.