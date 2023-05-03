Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVQ   PTNBA0AM0006

NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.

(NVQ)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  02:04:55 2023-05-03 am EDT
4.540 EUR    0.00%
12:56pNovabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informa sobre participação qualificada
PU
12:56pNovabase S G P S S A : SGPS. S.A. informs about qualified holding
PU
12:16pNovabase S G P S S A : – SGPS. S.A. informs about qualified holding
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS. S.A. informs about qualified holding

05/03/2023 | 12:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Qualified Holding

Lisbon, 3 May 2023

Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Novabase") hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that on the present date it has received, from IBI - Information Business Integration A.G., the communication of qualified holding attached to this announcement.

We attach the information received.

María Gil Marín

Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, SA

Chief Investors Office

Company issuing shares admitted to trading on a regulated market

Tel: +351 21 3836300

Registered Office: Av. D. João II, nº 34, Parque das Nações, 1998-031 Lisboa

Fax.: +351 21 3836301

Share Capital: 835.285,32

investor.relations@novabase.com

Lisbon Commercial Registry Office registration and legal person number 502.280.182

DocuSign Envelope ID: 752B52D5-9A4C-4DF0-97B1-25A47B6FFA5E

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the competent authority)i

  1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- tachedii: Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. (PTNBA0AM0006)
  2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

  • ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
  • ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
    [x] Other (please specify)iii: Changing in the voting rights after Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Partici- pações Sociais, S.A. submitted to registry before the Lisbon Commercial Registry Office the reduction of its share capital from EUR 942,041.82 (nine hundred and forty-two thousand, forty-one euros and eighty- two cents) to EUR 835,285.32 (eight hundred and thirty-five thousand, two hundred and eighty-five euros and thirty-two cents), through the cancellation of 3,558,550 (three million, five hundred and fifty-eight thou- sand, five hundred and fifty) own shares acquired in the context of the Offer.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name: Information Business Integration A.G.

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

Luxembourg

  1. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
  2. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

April 27th, 2023

6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights at-

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial instru-

Total of both in %

tached to shares (to-

voting rights of is-

ments

(7.A + 7.B)

tal of 7.A)

suervii

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

22.47%

0

22.47%

27.842.844

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

notification (if appli-

19.93%

0

19.93%

cable)

1

DocuSign Envelope ID: 752B52D5-9A4C-4DF0-97B1-25A47B6FFA5E

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

ISIN code (if possi-

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

ble)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

PTNBA0AM0006

6,257,430

0

22.47%

0

SUBTOTAL A

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC

Type of financial instrument

Expiration datex

Exercise/ Conversion PeriodXI

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exer- cised/ converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC

Type of financial

Expiration

instrument

datex

Exercise/ Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

Number of

settlementxii

voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL B.2

2

DocuSign Envelope ID: 752B52D5-9A4C-4DF0-97B1-25A47B6FFA5E

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applica- ble box):

  • ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal en- tity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

[x] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

through financial in-

equals or is higher

equals or is higher

Namexv

struments if it equals

than the notifiable

than the notifiable

or is higher than the

threshold

threshold

notifiable threshold

José Sancho García

22.47

0

22.47

(which is in a control po-

sition with IBI - Infor-

mation Business Integra-

tion, A.G.)

IBI - Information Busi-

22.47

0

22.47

ness Integration, A.G.

  1. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
  2. Additional informationxvi:

Done at Luxembourg on April 27th, 2023.

3

DocuSign Envelope ID: 752B52D5-9A4C-4DF0-97B1-25A47B6FFA5E

Annex: Notification of major holdings (only to be filed with competent authority and notwith the relevant issuer)

A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation

Full name (including legal form for legal entities)

Information Business Integration A.G.

Contact address (registered office for legal entities) 1, Rue Jean Piret, B.P. 351

E-Mail

directoribi@gmail.com; philippe.ponsard@bdo.lu

Phone number / Fax number

Other useful information (at least legal a contact person for legal persons)

Philippe Ponsard (email and phone number above)

B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable

Full name

N/A

Contact address

N/A

E-Mail

N/A

Phone number / Fax number

N/A

Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obliga- tion)

N/A

C: Additional information:

Philippe Ponsard

Marc Albertus

Director B

Director B

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 16:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
12:56pNovabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informa sobre participação qualificada
PU
12:56pNovabase S G P S S A : SGPS. S.A. informs about qualified holding
PU
12:16pNovabase S G P S S A : – SGPS. S.A. informs about qualified holding
PU
12:16pNovabase S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informa sobre participação qualificada
PU
04/29Novabase S G P S S A : Non official version
PU
04/29Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A informa sobre o Relatório sobre o Governo da Sociedade 20..
PU
04/29Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informa sobre proposta do ponto 1 da Ordem de Trabalhos ..
PU
04/29Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about Report and Accounts 2022 to be presented t..
PU
04/29Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informa sobre Relatório e Contas 2022 a submeter à Assem..
PU
04/29Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informa sobre Relatório e Contas 2022 a submeter à Assem..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 156 M 171 M 171 M
Net income 2022 6,80 M 7,47 M 7,47 M
Net cash 2022 44,0 M 48,3 M 48,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 9,47%
Capitalization 133 M 146 M 146 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 112
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
Duration : Period :
Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,54 €
Average target price 6,30 €
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado Chairman
María del Carmen Gil Marín Non-Executive Director & Chief Investors Officer
Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira Executive Director & COO-Value Portfolio
José Afonso Oom Ferreira de Sousa Non-Executive Director
Pedro Miguel Quinteiro Marques de Carvalho Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.13.50%148
ACCENTURE PLC3.71%176 463
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.15%144 037
SIEMENS AG13.64%129 468
IBM-10.50%114 495
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.43%91 350
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer