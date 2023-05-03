Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS. S.A. informs about qualified holding

Qualified Holding Lisbon, 3 May 2023 Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Novabase") hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that on the present date it has received, from IBI - Information Business Integration A.G., the communication of qualified holding attached to this announcement. We attach the information received. María Gil Marín Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, SA Chief Investors Office Company issuing shares admitted to trading on a regulated market Tel: +351 21 3836300 Registered Office: Av. D. João II, nº 34, Parque das Nações, 1998-031 Lisboa Fax.: +351 21 3836301 Share Capital: € 835.285,32 investor.relations@novabase.com Lisbon Commercial Registry Office registration and legal person number 502.280.182

DocuSign Envelope ID: 752B52D5-9A4C-4DF0-97B1-25A47B6FFA5E Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the competent authority)i Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- tached ii : Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. (PTNBA0AM0006) Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[x] Other (please specify) iii : Changing in the voting rights after Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Partici- pações Sociais, S.A. submitted to registry before the Lisbon Commercial Registry Office the reduction of its share capital from EUR 942,041.82 (nine hundred and forty-two thousand, forty-one euros and eighty- two cents) to EUR 835,285.32 (eight hundred and thirty-five thousand, two hundred and eighty-five euros and thirty-two cents), through the cancellation of 3,558,550 (three million, five hundred and fifty-eight thou- sand, five hundred and fifty) own shares acquired in the context of the Offer. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv : Name: Information Business Integration A.G. City and country of registered office (if applicable): Luxembourg Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v : Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi : April 27th, 2023 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights at- % of voting rights Total number of through financial instru- Total of both in % tached to shares (to- voting rights of is- ments (7.A + 7.B) tal of 7.A) suervii (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which 22.47% 0 22.47% 27.842.844 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if appli- 19.93% 0 19.93% cable) 1

DocuSign Envelope ID: 752B52D5-9A4C-4DF0-97B1-25A47B6FFA5E 7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possi- (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive ble) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) PTNBA0AM0006 6,257,430 0 22.47% 0 SUBTOTAL A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC Type of financial instrument Expiration datex Exercise/ Conversion PeriodXI Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exer- cised/ converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC Type of financial Expiration instrument datex Exercise/ Conversion Period xi Physical or cash Number of settlementxii voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2 2

DocuSign Envelope ID: 752B52D5-9A4C-4DF0-97B1-25A47B6FFA5E 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applica- ble box): ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal en- tity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. xiii [x] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: % of voting rights if it % of voting rights Total of both if it through financial in- equals or is higher equals or is higher Namexv struments if it equals than the notifiable than the notifiable or is higher than the threshold threshold notifiable threshold José Sancho García 22.47 0 22.47 (which is in a control po- sition with IBI - Infor- mation Business Integra- tion, A.G.) IBI - Information Busi- 22.47 0 22.47 ness Integration, A.G. In case of proxy voting: [ name of the proxy holder ] will cease to hold [% and number ] voting rights as of [ date ] Additional information xvi : Done at Luxembourg on April 27th, 2023. 3