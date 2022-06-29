Log in
    NVQ   PTNBA0AM0006

NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.

(NVQ)
  Report
2022-06-29
4.880 EUR   +4.50%
Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about share capital reduction

06/29/2022 | 12:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Relevant Information

Share capital Reduction

Lisbon, 29 June 2022

Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participacoes Sociais, SA (hereinafter "Novabase") hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 1 (e) of CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, that, in compliance with the resolutions taken by the Annual General Meeting held on 24 May 2022, in the terms previously disclosed to the market, Novabase has submitted to registry before the Commercial Registry Office the reduction of its share capital from €54,638,425.56 to €32,971,463.70, with the overall amount of the reduction being € 21,666,961.86, with the capital reduction having the following purposes:

  1. the amount of € 4,818,217.86 is allocated to cover losses;
  2. the remaining amount of the reduction, corresponding to € 16,848,744.00, is destined to release excess capital, under the following terms:
    1. the amount of € 3,346,144.58 is transferred to free reserves; and
    2. the amount of € 13,502,599.42 is attributed directly to the shareholders, corresponding to 0.43 € per share, in relation to the total number of shares issued.

This operation has already been registered with the Lisbon Commercial Registry Office.

As a result of the registration of said operation, the share capital of Novabase amounts to €32,971,463.70 and the nominal value of all shares representing the share capital of Novabase is € 1.05.

The aforementioned operations will be concluded before the Central de Valores Mobiliários (the stock exchange clearing house), in accordance with the legal terms and the deadlines set forth in a notice to be disclosed in due course.

María Gil Marín

Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, SA

Chief Investors Office

Company issuing shares admitted to trading on a regulated market

Phone: +351 21 3836300

Registered Office: Av. D. João II, nº 34, Parque das Nações, 1998-031 Lisboa

Fax.: +351 21 3836301

Share Capital: € 32,971,463.70

investor.relations@novabase.pt

Lisbon Commercial Registry Office registration and legal person number 502.280.182

Disclaimer

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 16:10:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
