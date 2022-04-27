Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about the call to the Annual General Meeting to be held on the 24th of May of 2022

NOVABASE - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.

Company issuing shares admitted to trading on a regulated market Registered office: Av. D. João II, no. 34, Parque das Nações, Lisbon

Share capital: Euro 54,638,425.56

Lisbon Commercial Registry inscription and Corporation number 502.280.182

NOTICE

Under the law and the articles of association, the Shareholders of NOVABASE - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. are hereby called to hold a General Meeting of Shareholders, at 3:00 p.m. on 24 May 2022, solely through telematics means, with the following Agenda:

Item One: To resolve on the Management Report (which includes the Corporate

Governance Report and the Report of the Board of Directors on remunerations as attachment) and Accounts for the 2021 financial year;

Item Two: To resolve on the proposal for allocation of profits;

Item Three:To make a general appraisal to the Management and Supervision of the

Company;

Item Four: To resolve on the reduction of the Company's share capital from € 54,638,425.56 (fifty four million, six hundred and thirty eight thousand, four hundred and twenty five euros and fifty six cents) to € 32,971,463.70 (thirty two million, nine hundred and seventy one thousand, four hundred and sixty three euros and seventy cents), for the purpose of losses' coverage and release of excess capital, to be carried out by reducing the nominal value of all shares representing the share capital from € 1.74 (one euro and seventy four cents) to € 1.05 (one euro and five cents), with the consequent amendment to paragraph 1 of Article 4 of the Articles of Association;

Item Five: To resolve on the acquisition and disposal of own shares;

Item Six:To elect a member of the Company's Board of Directors for the remainder of the current 2021-2023 term of office following the resignation tendered by director José Sancho García, under the terms and for the purposes of number 7 of article 393 of the Portuguese Companies Code; and

Item Seven:To resolve on the election of a new member of the Board of Directorsof the Company for the remainder of the current 2021-2023 term of office.

In the event that it is not possible to hold the general meeting on the abovementioned date due to lack of share capital representation as required by the Law or by the Articles of Association of NOVABASE - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais,

S.A., the Shareholders are hereby called to hold a Shareholders' General Meeting, at 3:00 p.m. on 9 June 2022, with the same agenda and likewise exclusively by telematic means.

I.

Preliminary note

As mentioned above, the Annual General Meeting will be held exclusively by telematic means, as described in this Convening Notice and in the other information that will be made available to the Shareholders concerning the procedures for participation in the General Meeting, considering the following:

a) The pandemic context fostered by COVID-19, which, although it is now increasingly attenuated and implies the adoption of fewer exceptional measures in response to the said pandemic, continues to exist and therefore the adoption of certain preventive measures continues to be appropriate, namely those aimed at avoiding face-to-face contacts and meetings with the participation of a large number of people in enclosed spaces, especially in cases where the adoption of alternative means does not harm the interests of the participants or of the relevant company;

b) The provisions of paragraph b), number 6, of article 377 of the Portuguese Companies Code, which allow, except otherwise provided in the articles of association, general meetings to be held through telematic means, provided that the authenticity of the statements, the security of the communications and the record of its contents and of its participants are ensured, together with the absence of the prohibition of this manner of meeting in Novabase's articles of association;

c) The protection duties of its Shareholders, employees and other participants in the General Meeting that are incumbent on Novabase; and

d) The success of the Annual General Meetings previously held exclusively through telematic means both at Novabase and at other companies issuing shares admitted to trading on a regulated market, namely with regard to shareholder participation and the exercise of the respective rights.

II.

Participation and Exercise of the voting rights

For the applicable purposes, paragraphs 1, 3, 4 and 7 of article 23-C of the Portuguese Securities Code are reproduced below:

"1 - In companies issuing shares admitted to trading on a regulated market, only who, on the record date, which shall be 0 a.m. (GMT) on the 5th trading day prior to the day of the general meeting, holds shares granting at least one vote pursuant to the law and the articles of association, shall have the right to take part in the general meeting and discuss and vote matters therein.

[…]

3 - Anyone intending to take part in the general meeting of a company issuing shares admitted to trading on a regulated market shall declare it, in writing, to the chairman of the board of the general meeting and to the financial intermediary with whom the individual securities account is open, no later than the day before the day referred to in paragraph 1. The electronic mail may be used for this purpose.

4 - The financial intermediary who, under the terms of the preceding paragraph, is informed of his client's intention to take part in a general meeting of the company issuing shares admitted to trading on a regulated market, sends to the respective chairman of the board of the general meeting, until the end of the day referred to in paragraph 1, the information concerning the number of shares registered in the name of his client, with reference to the record date. The electronic mail may be used for this purpose.

[…]

7 - Anyone having declared under the terms of paragraph 3 the intention to take part in the general meeting, who transfers its shares between the record date referred to in paragraph 1 and the end of the general meeting shall immediately give notice thereof to the chairman of the board of the general meeting and to the Portuguese Securities

Commission".

Paragraphs 1 to 6 of article 9 of the Company's Articles of Association are also hereby reproduced as follows:

"1. Only shareholders with the right to vote can be present at the General Meeting.

2. Shareholders who intend to take part in the General Meeting must have shares, granting at least one vote as provided for by the law and the Articles of Association, registered in a securities account opened in the shareholder's name with a financial intermediary, at 0:00 a.m. (GMT) on the 5th trading day prior to the General Meeting. 3. The exercise of the rights mentioned in the preceding paragraph shall not be affected by the transfer of shares at a moment subsequent to the relevant moment referred to in the preceding paragraph, nor depends on blocking the same between such moment and the date of the General Meeting.

4. The notices of General Meetings shall describe how each shareholder shall provide evidence of the rights to take part in the General Meeting and discuss and vote matters therein, notably informing how the necessary information should be sent and the applicable deadlines.

5. Each share corresponds to one vote.

6. In case of shares held by more than one person, only the shareholders'

representative or a representative of the latter shall be able to take part of the General

Meetings."

Since the Annual General Meeting is held exclusively by telematic means, considering the current context and the other aspects indicated in item I. above, the following shareholder participation procedures, in general terms, will be adopted:

a) Shareholders intending to participate in the Annual General Meeting must qualify under the terms indicated in this item and exercise their voting rights exclusively by electronic correspondence or electronic means, prior to the date of the General Meeting, under the terms indicated in the following items;

b) Once qualified to participate in the Annual General Meeting under the terms set out in this section, and after exercising their voting rights under the terms set out in this Notice, the Shareholders or their representatives shall have access to the virtual platform through which the General Meeting will be held, with the right to participate in the General Meeting under the terms set out in this Notice and, if they wish, to change their vote previously issued, during the course of the General Meeting, under the terms set out in this Notice and in the other information that will be transmitted to the Shareholders in relation to the procedures for participation in the General Meeting;

c) It is clarified that participation in the Annual General Meeting and any potential change to the vote previously cast will only be permitted to Shareholders who have exercised their right to vote by correspondence or by electronic means prior to the date of the General Meeting, under the terms indicated in items VI. and VII. below.

Therefore, for the General Meeting that is hereby convened, the record date corresponds to 0:00 a.m. (GMT) on 17 May 2022. Only Shareholders with voting rights on the record date may take part and vote in the General Meeting.

Only Shareholders in respect of whom the Chairman of the board of the General Meeting has received, until 11:59 p.m. (GMT) on 17 May 2022, from the financial(s) intermediary(ies) with whom individual securities account(s) are open, the information concerning the number of shares registered in the name of the Shareholder, with reference to the record date, may take part in the General Meeting. For this purpose the e-mail address ag2022@novabase.com and the form that is available, as of the publication of the present Notice, at the head office and institutional website of Novabase (www.novabase.com) should be used exclusively.

Shareholders who, as professionals, hold shares in their own name but on behalf of their clients may vote in different directions with their shares, provided that, in addition to the elements referred to above, they submit to the Chairman of the board of the General Meeting, until 11:59 p.m. (GMT) on 16 May 2022, using sufficient and proportional means of proof: (i) the identification of each client and the number of shares voting on his behalf and (ii) the voting instructions, given by each client specifically for each item on the agenda. Professional Shareholders must also ensure that they have voting instructions from each client for the exercise of the vote under the terms referred to in this Notice.

III.

Right to Information in the General Meeting

In order to ensure the regular functioning of the Annual General Meeting and to expedite the proceedings, from the date of publication of this Notice, any Shareholder may request, exclusively to the e-mail address ag2022@novabase.com, that true, complete and elucidative information be provided to allow such Shareholders to form an informed opinion on the matters subject to deliberation. The information requested under these terms will be provided by the Company's corporate body that is qualified to do so, through explanations/clarifications provided by Novabase to the Shareholders by the same means (i.e. electronic e-mail), and the Shareholders are encouraged to request the provision of this information sufficiently in advance in relation to the date of the General Meeting, so that those explanations/clarifications may be provided by this means before said date.

The information required by the Shareholders, as well as explanations/clarifications provided by Novabase, within the terms aforementioned, will be disclosed to all the Shareholders that are qualified and have the right to participate at the Annual General Meeting, in the terms mentioned in section VIII. below, as such information will be sent to the e-mail address that has been previously indicated by the Shareholders or representatives within the terms foreseen in items VI. and VII.

Without prejudice, any Shareholder may, during the course of the General Meeting, request that information is provided in the terms referred to above. For the above-mentioned reasons, such requests for clarification made during the General Meeting will be accepted by the Chairman of the Board of the General Meeting only to the extent that they result from interventions or other facts that occur during the course of the General Meeting and that could not have been anticipated in advance by the Shareholders.

In any of the above cases, disclosure of the information requested by the Shareholders may be refused if it may cause serious damage to the Company, or to a related company, or violation of secrecy as imposed by law.

IV.

Insertion of Items on the Agenda and of Proposals for Resolution

The Shareholder or Shareholders who hold shares corresponding to, at least, 2% of the Company's share capital may request the insertion of items on the agenda, through written communication addressed to the Chairman of the board of the General Meeting of Shareholders, to the electronic e-mail address ag2022@novabase.com.

Such communication shall be delivered within 5 days as from the date of the last publication of this Notice and shall be accompanied by a proposal of resolution for each item which inclusion is requested.

The Shareholder or Shareholders who hold shares corresponding to, at least, 2% of the Company's share capital may request the insertion of proposals for resolution regarding the items on the agenda referred to above or added thereto.

For this purpose, a written communication addressed to the Chairman of the board of