Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about transactions by persons closely associated to a person discharging managerial responsibilities

Transactions by persons closely associated to a person discharging managerial responsibilities

Lisbon, 5 April 2022

Under the terms and for the purposes of article 29º-R of the Securities Code and article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. (hereinafter referred to as "Novabase") informs that, today, it has received communications of transactions by persons closely associated to a person discharging managerial responsibilities, from the company Information Business Integration, A.G., persons closely associated to the director of Novabase José Sancho García.

We attach the information received.

María Gil Marín Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, SA Chief Investors Office Tel: +351 21 3836300 Registered offices: Av. D. João II, nº 34, Parque das Nações, 1998-031 Lisboa Fax.: +351 21 3836301 Share capital: € 54,638,425.56 investor.relations@novabase.com Taxpayer number and number of registration with the Commercial Registry Office 502.280.182

ANNEX

Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)Name

Persons discharging managerial responsibilities: José Sancho García

Person closely associated: Information Business Integration A.G.

2

Reason for the notification

a)Position / Status

This notification refers to the acquisition of shares by Information Business Integration A.G., a person closely associated with José Sancho García, member of the Board of Directors of Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. and owner, directly or indirectly, of the entirety of the share capital of such company

b)Initial notification amendmentInitial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)Name

Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.

b)LEI

4.1 Details of the transaction(s)

549300J0TPYCTYE0CL94

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.

Identification codeISIN PTNBA0AM0006

b)Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of ordinary shares of Novabase - Sociedade

Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Novabase").

Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014, it is hereby informed that this transaction is not linked to the exercise of a stock options programme.

c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 4.870305 EUR / share 8,995 shares

d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregated volume: 8,995 shares Price: 4.870305 EUR/share

e)Date of the transaction

2022-03-31, UTC +0

f)Place of the transaction

4.2 Details of the transaction(s)

Euronext Lisbona)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of Novabase - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.

Identification codeISIN PTNBA0AM0006

b)Nature of the transactionc)Price(s) and volume(s)Acquisition of ordinary shares of Novabase - Sociedade

Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. ("Novabase").

Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014, it is hereby informed that this transaction is not linked to the exercise of a stock options programme.

Price(s) Volume(s) 4.858405 EUR / share 10,000 shares