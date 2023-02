Novabase SGPS, SA informs about proposal of item 1 of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on the 13th of March of 2023

24 Feb 2023 19:18 CET Subscribe

Issuer NOVABASE SGPS S.A.

Source NOVABASE - SGPS SA Provider Euronext

Company Name Novabase, SGPS - Nom. ISIN PTNBA0AM0006