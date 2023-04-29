Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, SA informs about proposal of item 1 of the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on the 24th of May of 2023
04/29/2023 | 11:18am EDT
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
24 May 2023
NOVABASE - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.
Registered Office: Av. D. João II, no. 34, Parque das Nações, Lisbon
Share Capital: 835,285.32 Euros
Lisbon Commercial Registry inscription and corporation number 502.280.182
PROPOSAL OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
ITEM 1 ON THE AGENDA:
To resolve on the Management Report (which includes the Corporate Governance Report and the Report of the Board of Directors on remunerations as attachment) and Accounts for the 2022 financial year.
Under the terms and for the purposes of article 376, no. 1, paragraph a) and article 508-A, nos. 1 and 2 of the Commercial Companies Code and the applicable articles of association provisions, it is hereby proposed that the Meeting approve the Management Report and Accounts for the 2022 financial year.
Lisbon, 27 April 2023
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Luís Paulo Salvado
Francisco Antunes
PDF/printed version of the ﬁnancial statements.
In the event of conﬂict between this version and the ESEF version, the later version prevails.
ANNUAL
REPORT
2022
MANAGEMENT REPORT
Page
CHAIRMAN AND CEO'S MESSAGE
06
HIGHLIGHTS 2022
08
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
12
FINANCIAL AND STOCK PERFORMANCE
14
CORPORATE BOARDS
31
PROPOSAL FOR THE ALLOCATION OF RESULTS
33
ANNEXES TO THE MANAGEMENT REPORT
35
NON-FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
60
EUROPEAN TAXONOMY
69
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
71
AUDIT BOARD AND STATUTORY AUDITOR REPORTS
75
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.