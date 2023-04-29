Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, SA informs about proposal of item 1 of the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on the 24th of May of 2023

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

24 May 2023

NOVABASE - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.

Registered Office: Av. D. João II, no. 34, Parque das Nações, Lisbon

Share Capital: 835,285.32 Euros

Lisbon Commercial Registry inscription and corporation number 502.280.182

PROPOSAL OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ITEM 1 ON THE AGENDA:

To resolve on the Management Report (which includes the Corporate Governance Report and the Report of the Board of Directors on remunerations as attachment) and Accounts for the 2022 financial year.

Under the terms and for the purposes of article 376, no. 1, paragraph a) and article 508-A, nos. 1 and 2 of the Commercial Companies Code and the applicable articles of association provisions, it is hereby proposed that the Meeting approve the Management Report and Accounts for the 2022 financial year.

Lisbon, 27 April 2023

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS