Novabase SGPS, SA informs about proposal of item 6 of the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on the 22nd of May of 2024

29 Apr 2024 21:01 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

NOVABASE SGPS S.A.

pt6en.pdf

Source

NOVABASE - SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

Novabase, SGPS - Nom.

ISIN

PTNBA0AM0006

Symbol

NBA

Market

Euronext

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 29 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2024 19:12:09 UTC.