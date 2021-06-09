Log in
    NVQ   PTNBA0AM0006

NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.

(NVQ)
  Report
Novabase S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informs about rectification of announcement on the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

06/09/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
Novabase - SGPS, S.A. informs about rectification of announcement on the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Subscribe

09 Jun 2021 20:47 CEST

Company Name

Novabase, SGPS - Nom.

ISN

PTNBA0AM0006

Market

Euronext

Symbol

NBA

Source

NOVABASE - SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 136 M 166 M 166 M
Net income 2021 5,00 M 6,09 M 6,09 M
Net cash 2021 51,0 M 62,2 M 62,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 126 M 153 M 153 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 1 775
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
Duration : Period :
Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,50 €
Last Close Price 4,09 €
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
João Nuno da Silva Bento Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco Paulo Figueiredo Morais Antunes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado Chairman
María del Carmen Gil Marín Executive Director & Chief Investors Officer
Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira Executive Director & COO-Value Portfolio
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.29.43%153
ACCENTURE PLC7.75%178 903
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.11.79%162 306
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.42%133 197
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.11.65%84 627
INFOSYS LIMITED12.51%82 251