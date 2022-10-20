Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVQ   PTNBA0AM0006

NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.

(NVQ)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  02:01 2022-10-20 am EDT
3.990 EUR   -1.97%
12:10pNovabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
PU
12:10pNovabase S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
PU
12:10pNovabase S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informa sobre relatório intercalar das operações realizadas no quadro do programa de recompra de ações próprias
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novabase S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informa sobre relatório intercalar das operações realizadas no quadro do programa de recompra de ações próprias

10/20/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Novabase - SGPS, S.A. informa sobre relatório intercalar das operações realizadas no quadro do programa de recompra de ações próprias

20 Oct 2022 17:56 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

NOVABASE SGPS S.A.

Source

NOVABASE - SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

Novabase, SGPS - Nom.

ISIN

PTNBA0AM0006

Symbol

NBA

Market

Euronext

Disclaimer

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 16:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
12:10pNovabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conduct..
PU
12:10pNovabase S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions..
PU
12:10pNovabase S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informa sobre relatório intercalar das operações..
PU
10/12Novabase S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A., informs about interim report on the transaction..
PU
10/12Novabase S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informa sobre relatório intercalar das operações..
PU
10/04Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conduct..
PU
10/04Novabase S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A., informs about interim report on the transaction..
PU
10/04Novabase S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A., informa sobre relatório intercalar das operaçõe..
PU
09/27Novabase S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions..
PU
09/27Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conduct..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 156 M 153 M 153 M
Net income 2022 7,00 M 6,85 M 6,85 M
Net cash 2022 44,0 M 43,0 M 43,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 10,6%
Capitalization 124 M 121 M 121 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 150
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
Duration : Period :
Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,07 €
Average target price 6,50 €
Spread / Average Target 59,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado Chairman
María del Carmen Gil Marín Non-Executive Director & Chief Investors Officer
Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira Executive Director & COO-Value Portfolio
José Afonso Oom Ferreira de Sousa Non-Executive Director
Pedro Miguel Quinteiro Marques de Carvalho Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.-19.88%121
ACCENTURE PLC-36.30%166 379
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-16.49%137 707
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.34%110 649
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.41%96 863
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.31%75 120