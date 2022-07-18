Log in
    NVQ   PTNBA0AM0006

NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.

(NVQ)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  02:10 2022-07-18 am EDT
4.790 EUR   -0.42%
12:54pNOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about conclusion of share capital reduction and payment of released amounts
PU
12:44pNOVABASE S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informs about conclusion of share capital reduction and payment of released amounts
PU
07/13NOVABASE S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
PU
Novabase S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informs about conclusion of share capital reduction and payment of released amounts

07/18/2022 | 12:44pm EDT
Novabase - SGPS, S.A. informs about conclusion of share capital reduction and payment of released amounts
18 Jul 2022 18:31 CEST

Company Name

Novabase, SGPS - Nom.

ISN

PTNBA0AM0006

Market

Euronext

Symbol

NBA

Source

NOVABASE - SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 16:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
Financials
Sales 2021 137 M 139 M 139 M
Net income 2021 5,00 M 5,08 M 5,08 M
Net cash 2021 51,0 M 51,9 M 51,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 148 M 149 M 150 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 866
Free-Float 29,4%
Chart NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
Duration : Period :
Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,81 €
Average target price 6,40 €
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado Chairman
María del Carmen Gil Marín Non-Executive Director & Chief Investors Officer
Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira Executive Director & COO-Value Portfolio
José Afonso Oom Ferreira de Sousa Non-Executive Director
Pedro Miguel Quinteiro Marques de Carvalho Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.-5.32%149
ACCENTURE PLC-34.50%171 749
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-19.90%137 432
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.16%89 452
INFOSYS LIMITED-24.23%75 239
FORTINET, INC.-16.22%48 335